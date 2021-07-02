Callum Davidson: Shaun Rooney can build a foundation for ‘bigger and better things’ at St Johnstone

Man of many clubs Shaun Rooney could “build a foundation” for the rest of his career at St Johnstone, according to Perth boss Callum Davidson.

Saints’ Hampden hero has been targeted by Rotherham United, who have failed with a £200,000 bid for the right-back and are expected to return with a higher offer.

At just 24, Rooney has already played senior football with six different sides and Davidson hopes that won’t soon become seven.

“There has been an offer but it was below the valuation of what we think Shaun is worth,” he said.

“There has been nothing further so as far as I’m concerned he is here and looking forward to the new season.

“Shaun had a fantastic three or four months for us last season and I’d like to see him have a full year of high-level performances.

“It’s not up to me what happens with Shaun but he enjoyed it here last season.

“He has been at quite a lot of clubs as a young man.

“Shaun might want to build a foundation for himself here and go on to bigger and better things.”

Davidson faces a similar waiting game as far as Jamie McCart is concerned.

Hibs lodged a bid for the centre-back, who, like Rooney, has just one year left on his contract.

But even though it was knocked back by Saints, they also view the offer of under £200,000 as an opening gambit.

MK Dons have been tracking McCart for several months but the Easter Road club – who have an interest in Jason Kerr should Ryan Porteous be sold – are the first to bring money to the table.