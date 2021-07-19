Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 28th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / St Johnstone

Everything St Johnstone fans need to know about Galatasaray ahead of Europa League clash

By Alan Temple
July 19 2021, 1.00pm Updated: July 28 2021, 10.53pm
Babel is coming to Perth
St Johnstone will face Galatasaray in the Europa League.

It is a sentence that still sounds a little surreal, as is the thought of Fatih Terim, Ryan Babel and Radomel Falcao striding in to McDiarmid Park on August 12.

Callum Davidson, the consummate professional that he is, will swiftly turn his attention to defeating the Turkish giants — they are hardly in fine fettle after a 7-2 aggregate shellacking at the hands of PSV Eindhoven, after all.

Supporters, however, can simply soak up the build-up to one of the most glamorous fixtures in their history, immediately joining Hamburg, Monaco and Rosenborg on the list of luminaries with which the Saints have crossed swords.

However, Courier Sport has taken a deeper delve into what awaits Callum Davidson’s men.

GALATASARAY

The gaffer: Fatih Terim

A true icon of Turkish football will arrive at McDiarmid Park in the form of 67-year-old Fatih Terim.

His status as a Gala legend was already assured by virtue of his playing career, with the loyal defender winning three Turkish Cups and making more than 300 appearances for the club.

The legendary Fatih Terim

However, those numbers pale into insignificance when compared to his coaching achievements.

Terim has managed Turkey on three occasions — guiding his nation to the Euro 2008 semi-final — and has enjoyed four spells as Galatasaray manager, claiming 17 major honours, including the 2000 UEFA Cup.

He also bossed in Serie A with Milan and Fiorentina.

Star man: Ryan Babel

The former Liverpool winger has rediscovered his swagger and creative streak in Turkey and is the mercurial talisman of a star-studded attack.

Now 34, Babel still managed to notch seven goals and five assists as Galatasaray finished second in the Turkish Super Lig behind Besiktas last season.

69 caps: Babel

Should you successfully shackle Babel, there is the small matter of ex-Atletico Madrid and Manchester United marksman Radamel Falcao with which to be concerned.

Younes Belhanda, with six goals and three assists in the 2020/21 league campaign, is a constant threat, with a penchant for cutting in from the flank and fizzing shots on target and Kerem Akturkoglu, 22, is one of Turkish football’s most promising midfield talents.

Netherlands international Patrick van Aanholt joined Gala this week, while Romanian prodigy Olimpiu Morutan is expected to arrive in a £15m deal — however, neither are likely to impact the encounter with St Johnstone.

The history

Founded in 1905, Galatasaray are the most successful club in Turkey with 22 Super Lig titles to their name and 18 Turkish Cup wins.

That domestic dominance translated to European glory when they won the UEFA Cup in 2000, defeating Arsenal on penalties following a turgid 0-0 draw at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen

The away leg

Galatasaray will be robbed of the availability of their usual 52,223-capacity Turk Telekom Stadium base, with renovation work currently taking place at the the £180 million arena.

Fatih Terim Stadium

Instead, the Saintees will travel to the suitably-named Fatih Terim Stadium (we did say he was an icon), the 17,156-capacity home of Istanbul Basaksehir, next Thursday.

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson thrilled to get McDiarmid Park green light for Europa League

