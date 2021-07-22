Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
St Johnstone fans face UEFA stadium ban for Galatasaray clash – even if it’s played at neutral venue

By Ewan Smith
July 22 2021, 5.48pm Updated: July 23 2021, 8.50am
St Johnstone fans could miss out on a big European night against Galatasaray
St Johnstone’s clash with Galatasaray is set to be played behind closed doors – even if it is staged at a ‘green list’ country.

As Courier Sport revealed on Thursday, Saints have until Tuesday to confirm their preferred alternative venue for the Europa League Third qualifying round match.

UEFA’s strict deadline will see Saints forfeiting the home leg 3-0 if they fail to agree a new venue by 11am on Tuesday.

That is 24 hours BEFORE Galatasaray could be confirmed as their opponents, as they trail PSV Eindhoven 5-1 from the first leg of their Champions League qualifier.

Failure to overturn that deficit will confirm the Turkish drop into the Europa League alongside Saints.

Stadium ban for St Johnstone fans who travel to ‘neutral venue’

And while green-list countries Iceland, Malta, Bulgaria and Croatia all seem the most likely venue choices for a tie with Galatasaray, UEFA are likely to impose a ban on fans.

Both Saints and Galatasaray will be assigned as ‘home’ teams for their respective legs.

However, UEFA are likely to apply the rules of an edict they issued on June 14th, restricting the travel of visiting fans.

St Johnstone could be denied the chance to play their Europa League game with Galatasaray at McDiarmid Park

St Johnstone are continuing to pursue other avenues to try and overcome the ‘red-list’ issue with Turkey.

Special dispensation over travel for elite sportspeople is not applicable to red zone countries during the qualifiers.

That means Saints are unlikely to succeed unless the UK and Scottish Government relax the law on travel.

Perth and North Perthshire MP Pete Wishart took to Twitter to insist he is ‘having a look and seeing what the issues are.’

But with a review on the traffic light system not due until August 4th – the day before Saints away tie – that seems unlikely.

The Perth side’s best hope of a glamour European night at McDiarmid Park is for Galatasaray to overturn their hefty first-leg defeat.

That would instead plunge Celtic into the same logistical nightmare as Galatasaray’s opponents – if they see off Danish side FC Midtjylland in the Champions League Second qualifying round.

Callum Davidson confirms St Johnstone may have to play BOTH LEGS of potential Euro clash with Galatasaray at neutral venue

