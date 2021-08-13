Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
St Johnstone: Chris Kane and Ali McCann react to defeat against ‘world class’ Galatasaray

By Alan Temple
August 13 2021, 7.45am Updated: August 13 2021, 4.27pm
Kane running the channels
Chris Kane is adamant St Johnstone proved they can mix it with European royalty after a gutsy showing against ‘world class’ Galatasaray.

The tie was tantalisingly poised at 2-2 on aggregate following 150 minutes of football between the Perth Saints and the 22-time champions of Turkey.

However, goals from Kerem Akturkoglu, Sofiane Feghouli and Emre Kilinc in the final 30 minutes saw the giants of Istanbul prevail on a raucous night at a sold-out McDiarmid Park.

But the tireless Kane reckons St Johnstone illustrated that they belong with the big boys — rippling the net three times over the two legs — and will be ready for their Europa Conference League playoff showdown with LASK.

Ismail Cipe spills into his own net under pressure from Kane
“All the boys put in a hell of a shift and I’m proud of them all, from the starters to the substitutes,” Kane told BBC Scotland.

“They [Galatasaray] are a world class side. You can see that in their play and their touches. Nobody thought we would score three goals over two legs against Galatasaray.

“But we played really well too and all the boys are gutted after the amount of work and effort we put into it.

“What have we taken from these games? That we are a right good side and we can put ourselves up against the best. On our day, we can score goals against anyone and defend brilliantly.

“Everything we have taken from the two legs is positive and we’ll give it a right good go in the next tie.”

McCann hails fans after sell-out

Perhaps more than any other player over the two legs against Galatasaray, Ali McCann emerged with his reputation enhanced.

One suspects chairman Steve Brown will be fielding enquiries about his midfield maestro before the summer transfer window closes.

McCann.
Irrepressible: McCann

And the Northern Ireland internationalist said: “It just shows how far this team has come that we feel disappointed to go out against Galatasaray.

“We have a brilliant blend of youth and experience and, after coming away with the draw from Turkey and putting in so much effort at home, hopefully there is even more to come.”

He added: “This is the first time I’ve played in front of such a good crowd and you can’t beat it. It makes it all worthwhile and hopefully everyone had a great day out even though we couldn’t get through.”

