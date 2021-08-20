Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Two St Johnstone stars named in Scotland Under-21 squad for Euro qualifier

By Sean Hamilton
August 20 2021, 10.54am
Glenn Middleton (left) and Ross Sinclair have been named in Scot Gemmill's Scotland Under-21 squad.
Scotland Under-21 boss Scot Gemmill has called two St Johnstone stars into his squad for next month’s European Championships qualifier with Turkey.

On-loan Rangers man Glenn Middleton and goalkeeper Ross Sinclair have been given the nod for the away clash, which kicks off the young Scots’ qualification campaign for the 2023 tournament.

Middleton was a standout performer as Saints drew 1-1 with Austrian Bundesliga side LASK in Klagenfurt on Thursday night, setting up a potentially lucrative second leg clash for a place in the group stages of the Europa Conference League.

Sinclair spent last season on loan with Cowdenbeath before signing a new three-year McDiarmid Park deal in the summer.

Former Dundee United kid Scott Banks, now of Crystal Palace, has also been handed a place in Gemmill’s song.

