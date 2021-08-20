Two St Johnstone stars named in Scotland Under-21 squad for Euro qualifier

Scotland Under-21 boss Scot Gemmill has called two St Johnstone stars into his squad for next month’s European Championships qualifier with Turkey.

On-loan Rangers man Glenn Middleton and goalkeeper Ross Sinclair have been given the nod for the away clash, which kicks off the young Scots’ qualification campaign for the 2023 tournament.

#SCO21s | Scot Gemmill has named his Scotland Under-21s squad for our @UEFAUnder21 qualifier away to Turkey next month.#YoungTeam — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) August 20, 2021

Middleton was a standout performer as Saints drew 1-1 with Austrian Bundesliga side LASK in Klagenfurt on Thursday night, setting up a potentially lucrative second leg clash for a place in the group stages of the Europa Conference League.

Sinclair spent last season on loan with Cowdenbeath before signing a new three-year McDiarmid Park deal in the summer.

Former Dundee United kid Scott Banks, now of Crystal Palace, has also been handed a place in Gemmill’s song.