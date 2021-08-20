Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 21st 2021
St Johnstone

JIM SPENCE: St Johnstone gave me a European tour to remember – and their lucky fans could have even more in store after huge LASK clash

By Jim Spence
August 20 2021, 7.05pm
St Johnstone are potentially 90 minutes away from group stage European football after a 1-1 draw with LASK in Austria.
St Johnstone are once again performing brilliantly on their European travels.

A 1-1 draw away to LASK in Austria leaves Saints in a very strong position to progress next Thursday in Perth.

European football is the icing on the cake for fans and a wee treat away from domestic routine.

It’s also a place where the unexpected is always just around the corner for players, fans and media alike, as I found on Saints’ trip to Belarus in 2013 to meet FC Minsk.

Then, I had to reach deep into my wallet to “weigh in” engineers who claimed there had been no BBC order for a line installation for the broadcast.

After parting with a wedge, the line mysteriously appeared in full, working order.

I then had to do a deal over the phone with a mysterious PR man from FC Minsk who was 140 miles away back in the Belarusian capital (the game had been played in Grodno because of stadium redevelopment) to arrange the commentary rights, which the BBC had seemingly omitted to organize.

Then, to crown it all, I had to negotiate with the Saints chairman a few hours before the game when he phoned me from the pre-match lunch about the potential fee for the former Saints player who was my co commentator!

Roddy Grant (right) was Jim’s co-commentator when St Johnstone faced FC Minsk.

At one stage in the to-ing and fro-ing on the phone between me and the powers that be back in Glasgow, the BBC contemplated blanking the game entirely, which would’ve been galling given that originally I’d had to argue the case with them to even cover it and send me in the first place.

I breathed a huge sigh of relief as kick-off time neared and my commentary eventually went ahead.

It was a fairly fraught preparation for the game though.

Belarus was the sole remaining place in Europe with the death penalty; a fact which drained the colour from the cheeks of one journalist reminded of the critical piece he’d written about the country just as our plane touched down.

Stevie MacLean’s goal won the match for Saints but they sadly lost out at home on penalties in the second leg.

Steven MacLean.
Steven MacLean was on target for St Johnstone in Belarus.

By comparison to the previous round in Norway, against Rosenborg, where the only danger was the heinous price of a pint at around seven quid, I felt that there was an air of menace about the Belarus trip. Between visa issues and expense of air fares there was one solitary Scot there as I recall and he lived locally.

With paramilitary style police everywhere and tales of undercover officers watching movement of people, the Grodno trip wasn’t one I’d want to do again, but it’s in the nature of European football that you need to be prepared for the unexpected.

European competition can, of course, be a loss-making enterprise for clubs depending on how far they progress but it gives supporters a break from the humdrum of the usual routine.

It allows players to test themselves in different and difficult environments as well as against new opponents, and for those players willing to learn it’s a highly useful career experience.

It’s great therefore to see St Johnstone proving their mettle once again on the European stage and flying the flag for Scottish football with pride.

Let’s hope that next Thursday they can take a step further, as long as they don’t end up in Belarus!

