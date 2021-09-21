Glenn Middleton: St Johnstone star used League Cup frustration to fuel Scottish Cup desire

Missing out on the first half of St Johnstone’s cup double fuelled Glenn Middleton’s desire to be front and centre for the second part.

And it will continue to drive him on as Scotland’s domestic knock-out specialists attempt to secure yet another trip to Hampden Park by beating Dundee.

Middleton was cup-tied after arriving on loan from Rangers in January so couldn’t play a part in Saints’ Betfred semi-final or final.

And having to blend into the background when his team-mates were revelling in their League Cup success helped make sure he wasn’t going to let his Scottish Cup opportunity pass him by.

“It was frustrating coming in and missing out on a cup final,” said Middleton.

“I felt like I was just standing there in the changing room when everyone around me was celebrating.

“There is a picture in the halls downstairs at the ground where everyone is jumping around and I’m just leaning against a door.

“I was absolutely delighted for everyone and it was great to see what it meant to people at the club – I was involved but at the same time I wasn’t.

“After that experience I can’t tell you how happy I was to help with the Scottish Cup. It really gave me extra drive and hunger to be involved in something like that.

“The way it worked out towards the end of the season was amazing.

“And I certainly wouldn’t complain if I got a League Cup medal this season!”

Why not go and do it again?

Middleton, who scored a stunning free-kick in the Scottish Cup semi-final defeat of St Mirren and was a star man in the final against Hibs despite missing a penalty, added: “We have to take massive confidence from last season and we are one game away from going back to Hampden.

“And you know anything can happen in those games.

“We have to use the experience from last year and really believe in ourselves.

“Why not go and do it again?”