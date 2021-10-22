St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson decides against Tomer Altman signing

An error occurred. Please try again.

Callum Davidson isn’t looking to Israel to boost his St Johnstone squad.

Davidson has been linked with a swoop for free agent Tomer Altman (23), with the former Maccabi Tel Aviv midfielder going under the microscope at McDiarmid Park.

But the Perth boss, who gambled on striker and Altman’s fellow countryman Guy Melamed last term, won’t be moving for the former U21 international.

Altman has a Portuguese passport, which would have helped cut through the bureaucratic red tape.

But Davidson has decided against following-up his initial interest.