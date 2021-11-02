Steve Clarke: Zander Clark ‘deserves his place’ in Scotland squad for World Cup qualifiers

An error occurred. Please try again.

Zander Clark “deserves his place” in the Scotland squad, according to Steve Clarke, as the national team head coach outlined his reasons for the St Johnstone goalkeeper’s recall.

Clarke has selected the Perth goalie alongside Craig Gordon and Jon McLaughlin for this month’s World Cup qualifying double-header against Moldova and Denmark.

Motherwell’s Liam Kelly is the man to miss out.

And Clarke explained that the two of them are vying to be the best of the next generation of Scottish keepers.

“We had Liam and Zander in the squad in September and they both did well,” he said.

“It was a difficult decision last month and I went with Liam.

A reminder of Zander Clark's heroics on Saturday 👏#SJFC pic.twitter.com/UpSy6aClI5 — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) November 1, 2021

“This time I’ve gone for Zander.

“It gives myself and Chris Woods a chance to look at two goalkeepers who are probably the up-and-coming ones underneath the older bunch that I’ve got, if you like.

“His form for his club has been good and he deserves his place.”