Steve Clarke: Zander Clark ‘deserves his place’ in Scotland squad for World Cup qualifiers

By Eric Nicolson
November 2 2021, 1.58pm Updated: November 2 2021, 2.05pm
Zander Clark will be back on Scotland duty.

Zander Clark “deserves his place” in the Scotland squad, according to Steve Clarke, as the national team head coach outlined his reasons for the St Johnstone goalkeeper’s recall.

Clarke has selected the Perth goalie alongside Craig Gordon and Jon McLaughlin for this month’s World Cup qualifying double-header against Moldova and Denmark.

Motherwell’s Liam Kelly is the man to miss out.

And Clarke explained that the two of them are vying to be the best of the next generation of Scottish keepers.

“We had Liam and Zander in the squad in September and they both did well,” he said.

“It was a difficult decision last month and I went with Liam.

“This time I’ve gone for Zander.

“It gives myself and Chris Woods a chance to look at two goalkeepers who are probably the up-and-coming ones underneath the older bunch that I’ve got, if you like.

“His form for his club has been good and he deserves his place.”

