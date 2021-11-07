David Wotherspoon: No St Johnstone panic that the goals aren’t flowing

An error occurred. Please try again.

David Wotherspoon has faith that the goals will flow for St Johnstone after the international break.

The Premiership’s lowest scorers – eight in 13 games – found it hard to create chances, never mind finish them off, in the 0-0 draw with St Mirren at the weekend.

But the grim statistics are not a cause for panic in the Perth camp.

St Johnstone and St Mirren played out a goalless draw at McDiarmid Park, after Chris Kane saw red late on for the hosts! 😳👇 pic.twitter.com/JSjV9lcbZi — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) November 6, 2021

“The confidence is a wee bit short at the moment but the belief is there because we have showed in the past we can do it,” said the three-time Saints cup winner.

“We will click and start scoring goals, I’m sure of that.

“We have been through this before.

“There has been seasons where we’ve had times we’re not scoring but we always come through it.

“I’m sure we will keep creating chances and it will come. We will put them away soon.”

Point was the positive

Grinding out a draw when attacking flow is missing from your game is a trait that will stand a team in good stead over the course of a season.

“It was windy, it was slippy, it was wet,” said Wotherspoon, who made his comeback from injury as a second half substitute.

“You can’t get the ball down and play properly.

“Passes are over-hit and balls end up skidding away from people.

“To take the positives, we got a point and kept a clean sheet.

“That’s pretty much all we can take from it so we move on.

“If you don’t play well like that then the main thing is making sure you get something out of the game and we did that.

“We have been in good form in recent games and our energy levels have been great.

“So this was a wee blip for us because we know we can do a lot better.

“You can take the break as a positive, regroup and come back looking forward to the big games we’ve got coming up.”

Back in time for Hampden

Wotherspoon will now head off for Canada World Cup qualifying duty and his chances of featuring in the League Cup semi-final against Celtic on his return will be aided by the fact the second match of the double-header takes place next Wednesday.

“We have Mexico and Costa Rica at home,” he said. “We’ve given ourselves a great chance. We’re very positive about it.

“This time I will get back a day earlier, which is good for the recovery.

“I feel like I have dealt with the recovery quite well in the past couple of trips.

“So I will be doing my best to make sure I keep myself ticking over and am ready when I come back.

“You just have to make the most of the travel, try to get as much sleep and recovery in as much as possible.

“You just have to look after yourself as much as you can. There’s plenty of help around the Canadian team so I have to use that.”