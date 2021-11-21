St Johnstone’s Callum Booth hopeful David Wotherspoon has avoided serious and Celtic’s Anthony Ralston feared the worst

An error occurred. Please try again.

Callum Booth is hopeful that St Johnstone star David Wotherspoon has avoided a really bad knee injury.

The Canadian international had to be substituted a few minutes into the second half of the Perth side’s 1-0 League Cup semi-final defeat to Celtic.

A stretcher was called for but it was an encouraging sign to see that Wotherspoon didn’t need it to get off the pitch – and that he was able to walk up to the Saints support at the end of the match without crutches, albeit with a knee support.

And team-mate Booth was also cautiously optimistic.

“I don’t think it is too bad but we will need to see how his knee settles down,” said the left-back.

“Hopefully it’s not anything serious and not as bad as we first feared.”

Ralston feared the worst

Former Saint Anthony Ralston was challenging Wotherspoon when he sustained the injury and the Hoops defender admitted he feared the worst.

“I was worried,” said Ralston. “He’s a great guy.

“You don’t like to see any sportsman or ex-team mate get an injury. Hopefully it is not a bad one.

“I will check up on him and see. I hope he is well and healthy.

“It was good to see him walk off. Hopefully it is nothing too serious.”

🔵⚪ @StJohnstone's Callum Davidson on his team's Premier Sports Cup defence coming to an end 🗣️ "I thought the players gave me everything today. I thought they defended the trophy with a lot of character, a lot of courage." pic.twitter.com/XS1v7OpyLi — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) November 20, 2021

Meanwhile, Ralston complimented his old club for their Hampden performance.

“It was a tough game,” said Ralston.” Which is what we expected. It was a hard-fought win.

“I spent a season at St Johnstone and they are a great group of lads. I have stayed in contact with some of them. They were good to me and I have got a lot of time for them.

“The game time I got there has definitely helped me. I wish them all the best.”