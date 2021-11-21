Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Johnstone’s Callum Booth hopeful David Wotherspoon has avoided serious and Celtic’s Anthony Ralston feared the worst

By Eric Nicolson
November 21 2021, 10.26pm
Callum Booth and Anthony Ralston both look worried as David Wotherspoon is treated for his knee injury.
Callum Booth is hopeful that St Johnstone star David Wotherspoon has avoided a really bad knee injury.

The Canadian international had to be substituted a few minutes into the second half of the Perth side’s 1-0 League Cup semi-final defeat to Celtic.

A stretcher was called for but it was an encouraging sign to see that Wotherspoon didn’t need it to get off the pitch – and that he was able to walk up to the Saints support at the end of the match without crutches, albeit with a knee support.

And team-mate Booth was also cautiously optimistic.

“I don’t think it is too bad but we will need to see how his knee settles down,” said the left-back.

“Hopefully it’s not anything serious and not as bad as we first feared.”

Ralston feared the worst

Former Saint Anthony Ralston was challenging Wotherspoon when he sustained the injury and the Hoops defender admitted he feared the worst.

“I was worried,” said Ralston. “He’s a great guy.

“You don’t like to see any sportsman or ex-team mate get an injury. Hopefully it is not a bad one.

“I will check up on him and see. I hope he is well and healthy.

“It was good to see him walk off. Hopefully it is nothing too serious.”

Meanwhile, Ralston complimented his old club for their Hampden performance.

“It was a tough game,” said Ralston.” Which is what we expected. It was a hard-fought win.

“I spent a season at St Johnstone and they are a great group of lads. I have stayed in contact with some of them. They were good to me and I have got a lot of time for them.

“The game time I got there has definitely helped me. I wish them all the best.”

