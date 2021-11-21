Aberdeen keeper Joe Lewis backs Funso Ojo after incident during defeat to Dundee United

An error occurred. Please try again.

Aberdeen keeper Joe Lewis has called for players to be given greater protection after an incident involving a Dundee United fan and Funso Ojo.

Police have charged a 35-year-old man in connection with Saturday’s events at Tannadice.

Ojo found himself red-carded as referee Bobby Madden determining he deserved a second yellow for his part in the incident.

“I was a long way from it,” said Lewis. “I am told Funso hasn’t done a lot in terms of reacting.

“It is a natural reaction to face up and nothing more.

“For me, I would like the referee to protect the players in that situation.

“He has not run into the crowd but has found himself there from a natural bit of play.

“He is at the edge of the crowd but he hasn’t approached the guy .

“It is a derby and a hostile atmosphere, a great one.”

Joe Lewis: I expect Dundee United action

United released a statement on Saturday confirming they were investigating the incident.

Lewis added: “Dundee United are a professional football club.

“They will deal with things in the correct manner.”