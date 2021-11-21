Aberdeen keeper Joe Lewis backs Funso Ojo after incident during defeat to Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Aberdeen keeper Joe Lewis backs Funso Ojo after incident during defeat to Dundee United

By Ewan Smith
November 21 2021, 10.27pm
Funso Ojo was led off the pitch after the fan flashpoint
Funso Ojo was led off the pitch after the fan flashpoint

Aberdeen keeper Joe Lewis has called for players to be given greater protection after an incident involving a Dundee United fan and Funso Ojo.

Police have charged a 35-year-old man in connection with Saturday’s events at Tannadice.

Ojo found himself red-carded as referee Bobby Madden determining he deserved a second yellow for his part in the incident.

“I was a long way from it,” said Lewis. “I am told Funso hasn’t done a lot in terms of reacting.

“It is a natural reaction to face up and nothing more.

Funso Ojo is led away after Dundee United fan pushed him

“For me, I would like the referee to protect the players in that situation.

“He has not run into the crowd but has found himself there from a natural bit of play.

“He is at the edge of the crowd but he hasn’t approached the guy .

“It is a derby and a hostile atmosphere, a great one.”

Funso Ojo required more protection according to Joe Lewis

Joe Lewis: I expect Dundee United action

United released a statement on Saturday confirming they were investigating the incident.

Lewis added: “Dundee United are a professional football club.

“They will deal with things in the correct manner.”