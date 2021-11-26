Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Kilmarnock boss Tommy Wright confirms St Johnstone could recall Callum Hendry

By Eric Nicolson
November 26 2021, 2.22pm
Callum Hendry could be recalled by St Johnstone.
Callum Hendry could be recalled by St Johnstone.

Kilmarnock manager Tommy Wright has confirmed a January recall of Callum Hendry by St Johnstone is out with his control.

Perth boss Callum Davidson, who has two of his forwards out injured until Christmas, has left the door open for cutting short Hendry’s season-long loan at Rugby Park.

Ex-Saints boss Wright wants to keep a player who has scored four goals for him so far but the parent club has an option to bring him back.

“Callum Davidson was probably asked a question and he’s had to answer it,” said Wright.

“We’re happy with Callum and I think he’s more than happy to stay.

“Like most loans there’s always a clause in it for a period in January.

“If they want to bring him back he’s their player and there’s not a lot we can do about that.

“We’ll have to wait and see.

“The one thing I would say is I’ve got a good enough relationship with Callum Davidson to know that it wouldn’t be a last minute thing. I think we’d get a heads-up.

“But with the January window coming up we’re looking at players anyway because we want to improve the squad.”

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson leaves the door open for Callum Hendry January return from Kilmarnock

More from The Courier