Kilmarnock boss Tommy Wright confirms St Johnstone could recall Callum Hendry

Kilmarnock manager Tommy Wright has confirmed a January recall of Callum Hendry by St Johnstone is out with his control.

Perth boss Callum Davidson, who has two of his forwards out injured until Christmas, has left the door open for cutting short Hendry’s season-long loan at Rugby Park.

Ex-Saints boss Wright wants to keep a player who has scored four goals for him so far but the parent club has an option to bring him back.

“Callum Davidson was probably asked a question and he’s had to answer it,” said Wright.

“We’re happy with Callum and I think he’s more than happy to stay.

“Like most loans there’s always a clause in it for a period in January.

Goals from @Callum_Hendry and @Stevie__may earned a well deserved point for Saints yesterday. pic.twitter.com/faGrhrGBH4 — St. Johnstone FC News ★★ (@sjfcnews) February 24, 2020

“If they want to bring him back he’s their player and there’s not a lot we can do about that.

“We’ll have to wait and see.

“The one thing I would say is I’ve got a good enough relationship with Callum Davidson to know that it wouldn’t be a last minute thing. I think we’d get a heads-up.

“But with the January window coming up we’re looking at players anyway because we want to improve the squad.”