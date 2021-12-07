Callum Davidson latest: Preston North End ‘set to appoint’ Ryan Lowe and not St Johnstone manager as their new boss

An error occurred. Please try again.

St Johnstone fans may soon be able to relax, with sources in England suggesting Plymouth manager Ryan Lowe is set to replace Frankie McAvoy as Preston North End boss.

Callum Davidson is on the Deepdale shortlist but Lowe has emerged as the strong favourite with bookmakers.

And Talksport have gone as far as to suggest he is on the verge of being appointed to the vacant post.

Preston are in need of a new manager after parting company with Frankie McAvoy on Monday #pafc #pnefc — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) December 7, 2021

If this does prove to be the case, it goes without saying the news will come as a huge relief to Perth supporters.

Davidson won a cup double in his rookie season as a number one and his managerial and coaching ability will be needed to guide Saints away from a Premiership relegation battle.