St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson believes rearranged Ross County game should have been played in 2022

Callum Davidson believes rearranging St Johnstone’s Premiership clash with Ross County for the New Year would have been the sensible decision.

Instead, the Perth side will face a seven games in 23 days programme, starting against Aberdeen on Saturday, after the postponed fixture was squeezed into that schedule just before Christmas.

“We were really disappointed that the game was called off first and foremost,” said Davidson.

“We knew this was going to be a busy period as it was.

“For me, I’ve always said that we play a lot of games in December in the worst weather and on the darkest nights.

“It’s the SPFL’s decision and it will mean cramming in another fixture just before Christmas.

🆕 | Saturday’s fixture against @RossCounty which was postponed is now scheduled to take place: 📆 Wednesday December 22 🕣 7.45 pm kick off#SJFC https://t.co/jYyVo3zlcr — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) December 6, 2021

“It’s a busy time of year for supporters, not just talking about football. It’s an expensive time.

“I’m not complaining about it but I just thought maybe we could have played it a bit later on when there’s not such a busy run of games.

“We’ll just get on with and do the best we can.”

Pitch concerns

December damage to the McDiarmid Park pitch could yet become an issue for Davidson and his players.

“It is difficult with the home games (against Celtic and County) within two or three days of each other,” he said.

“It’s lucky the Ross County game wasn’t re-arranged for Tuesday because it would probably have been off after the storm came in.

“There was just so much water on the pitch.

“So I am a little concerned about it. There is only so much you can do with the water table being so high.

“But we will do our best to make sure it is ready for the games ahead.”