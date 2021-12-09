Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson believes rearranged Ross County game should have been played in 2022

By Eric Nicolson
December 9 2021, 6.00am
Referee Steven McLean chats with the ground staff before calling Saturday's game off.
Callum Davidson believes rearranging St Johnstone’s Premiership clash with Ross County for the New Year would have been the sensible decision.

Instead, the Perth side will face a seven games in 23 days programme, starting against Aberdeen on Saturday, after the postponed fixture was squeezed into that schedule just before Christmas.

“We were really disappointed that the game was called off first and foremost,” said Davidson.

“We knew this was going to be a busy period as it was.

“For me, I’ve always said that we play a lot of games in December in the worst weather and on the darkest nights.

“It’s the SPFL’s decision and it will mean cramming in another fixture just before Christmas.

“It’s a busy time of year for supporters, not just talking about football. It’s an expensive time.

“I’m not complaining about it but I just thought maybe we could have played it a bit later on when there’s not such a busy run of games.

“We’ll just get on with and do the best we can.”

Pitch concerns

December damage to the McDiarmid Park pitch could yet become an issue for Davidson and his players.

“It is difficult with the home games (against Celtic and County) within two or three days of each other,” he said.

“It’s lucky the Ross County game wasn’t re-arranged for Tuesday because it would probably have been off after the storm came in.

“There was just so much water on the pitch.

“So I am a little concerned about it. There is only so much you can do with the water table being so high.

“But we will do our best to make sure it is ready for the games ahead.”

