3 St Johnstone talking points: The bounce-back may have begun, Viv Solomon-Otabor should start against Rangers and incompetent referees need VAR

An error occurred. Please try again.

It’s now ‘bottom of the league’ St Johnstone after their weekend defeat to Aberdeen.

The three talking points under the microscope are the prospects of making it a short stay in the Premiership basement, the forward who should start at Ibrox and the incompetent officials who are in desperate need of technological help.

Has the bounce-back already begun?

Although Saturday was the day St Johnstone slumped to the foot of the Premiership table, it could still transpire that the Perth side actually reached their rock bottom in the previous fixture.

It happened last year when losing late to Celtic consigned Saints to 12th and last spot despite a much-improved display from the 2-0 defeat at Livingston that preceded it.

Around 14 months later, the McDiarmid Park men are back in the basement.

St Johnstone drop to bottom of Scottish Premiership after third straight loss ⬇️❌ pic.twitter.com/Qf69YVJHYk — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) December 11, 2021

That we’re far further into the campaign than in 2020/21 makes the current predicament more concerning.

And the fixture list – chiefly Rangers away as their next match – suggests the stay will be longer than last time around.

But Callum Davidson’s post-match optimism isn’t unfounded.

This was so much better than the meek surrender at Dens.

Controversial but 2nd half I thought we were the better team without showing the quality needed to win,I felt we made up for with heart & commitment – if we can carry that effort & add quality & work extremely hard we can get out of this rut we are in — Gav Simpson 🏆🏆 (@weetam83) December 11, 2021

For the first time in ages, the midfield provided a proper link between defence and attack and didn’t get over-run.

Also for the first time in ages, Saints got stronger as the game wore on.

That has been an all too rare occurrence this season.

Creating clear-cut chances is still a fundamental issue (more of that later) but it felt like you were watching a Davidson St Johnstone team again, which is a good place to start the fight-back.

Of course there is a temptation, particularly for supporters to slip into the ‘this is what happens when a team is going down’ mentality – largely because awful and game-defining refereeing decisions are hurting Saints far more than any other side.

However, there is no such thing as a team destined to go down, whatever the circumstances.

It isn’t written in the stars that this is the rough McDiarmid Park fans will have to suffer for the silky smooth of the double.

Even when injuries and officiating are having a drastic impact on a team’s fortunes, they can be overcome.

Davidson wasn’t kidding himself, or anyone else, when he struck a glass half-full tone.

The next few games will show us if the bounce-back has already begun.

A (kind of) free hit

Not many Saints fans will expect to win or even draw in midweek.

Realistically, Rangers away is a game in hand in name only.

It could prove to be a useful fixture, though, even if it ends in defeat.

Glenn Middleton can’t play against his parent club – and would probably have been dropped anyway given his ineffective performance against Aberdeen.

Davidson needs to get a proper look at Viv Solomon-Otabor before his short-term deal comes to an end and this seems like the perfect time to give him a start.

VAR case is closed

If Scottish football can afford VAR then it has to be adopted.

There are plenty of people who like to make a big thing of the authenticity of the game up here, usually as the counter-balance to the ‘lost its soul’ English Premiership.

Tweets showing the Norwich City supporters capturing Ronaldo’s penalty winner against their own team on the smart phones were very popular on Saturday night.

Give me scottish fitba over this nonsense anyday https://t.co/9oENUqhhec — Darren Murray (@DarrenMurray6) December 12, 2021

Every weekend you’ll see a variation of the theme.

But swimming against the tide of technological advances wouldn’t be a badge of honour. It would be an embarrassment.

There is no pride to be taken from the standard of refereeing in this country.

It is as low as I can ever remember it and there aren’t any top level officials out there who are likely to change that in the foreseeable future.

We’re talking about degrees of incompetence.

You can make a case to say that the East Stand assistant referee who failed to spot Teddy Jenks’ blatant handball isn’t fit for the professional game.

And you’d be correct.

Winning goal and certainly no doubt strikes arm of Jenks. (via @GarrMunro) pic.twitter.com/jXnYYpC04E — St Johnstone 1884 (@stjohnstone1884) December 11, 2021

But we’re stuck with him and many others of his standard.

They all need help.

Our referees would be shamed by the number of times their decisions are changed.

And fans will find themselves sitting down for their evening meal later than they’re used to as a consequence of it.

But the SPFL needs to keep up with progress.

There is nothing funny or worthy about being a football backwater.