‘Their body, their choice’: St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson won’t force players to get Covid-19 jabs

Callum Davidson will never pressurise his St Johnstone players to get a Covid-19 vaccine.

But the Perth boss might have to put in place different travel arrangements for those who have and those who have not been jabbed.

Clubs were recently encouraged by the SFA and SPFL Joint Response Group to ensure all double-vaccinated squad members get a booster injection as the Omicron variant sweeps through the country.

It won’t become a three-line whip at McDiarmid Park, though.

“Every human has the right to make a choice,” said Davidson. “I am not going to force them to do it.

“It’s their body, it’s their choice.

“What I will do is prepare as much as I can for the ones who are and the ones who aren’t.

“I’ll make sure I try to keep them safe, whether they are vaccinated or not.

“That’s all I can do. I will never force someone to get it done.

“It is up to them and how they feel in their body. That’s where they are.”

🚨 Supporter info: For tomorrow's game visiting supporters are subject to COVID passport checks. This can be produced in the following ways: – Double Vaccinated Certificate (Paper or Electronic Copy)

– Negative LFT Test U18's are asked to bring proof of age identity. #SJFC pic.twitter.com/e6aDf6oKFT — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) December 14, 2021

He added: “Travel arrangements might have to change with the vaccinated and unvaccinated.

“The only reason I say that is that I don’t want to lose players for a Saturday or a Wednesday night.

“That is why I do that. But the vaccination is entirely up to the player and the person themselves.”

40 cars not needed

Davidson was glad to learn it won’t be the case that if anyone on a team bus tests positive, all passengers will need to self-isolate for 10 days.

The JRG has clarified only close contacts will not be able to be cleared by a negative test.

“I think the plan was to take 40 cars (to Ibrox) if the rules hadn’t changed,” said Davidson.

“It’s all about keeping people safe and available for games.

“We need to make sure there are no hidden rules that end up meaning we lose four or five players.

“It did worry me a little bit.

“A good thing for us is we’re quite central in Perth and a lot of guys live in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

“We don’t have Ross County or Aberdeen away between now and January so we’re quite fortunate in that respect.

“We kept our separations and two metre distances around McDiarmid – gym and dining areas. That never changed.

“Buses and travel is something we need to make sure we’re really strict on so that we don’t lose any players to Covid over this busy period.”

Fans hope

Davidson is keeping his fingers crossed that tightening restrictions do not lead to fans being shut out of grounds again.

“Hopefully we can get the festive period out of the way and if anything does happen it won’t be until January,” he said.

“Then we can see where we are with this new variant.

“Obviously the most important thing is people’s health and stopping folk from getting hospitalised.

“Hopefully we can keep entertaining people during this time and get people through the door.”