St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson wants his players to heed Paul Sturrock words of wisdom

By Eric Nicolson
December 21 2021, 7.55am Updated: December 21 2021, 7.58am
Callum Davidson wants his players to follow Paul Sturrock's mantra.
Callum Davidson wants his players to follow Paul Sturrock's mantra.

Callum Davidson has reminded the St Johnstone players of a mantra his first Perth manager, Paul Sturrock, drilled into him as they prepare for a basement battle with Ross County on Wednesday night.

The McDiarmid Park boss believes Saints have become restricted as a consequence of their six-game losing streak and Premiership predicament.

And taking a leaf out of Luggy’s book might help them cast off those shackles.

“I’ve always said it’s harder to fight relegation than it is winning trophies so you have to free your mind and play, rather than put too much pressure on yourself,” said Davidson.

“At the moment we are a little bit affected by that.

“I think there is a restriction on the players right now.

“You have to have the courage to go out and do the running.

“Paul Sturrock always used to say that even if you were having a poor game, you still have to run about.

“That’s always stuck with me.

“Even if you’re not having the best game you can still affect it – and that’s the attitude we need to see.”

County in-form

Saints have the opportunity to jump above both County and Dundee in midweek – but they’ll need to beat a confident Dingwall side to do it.

“Ross County have been doing well lately,” said Davidson. “They struggled more at the start of the season but are on a better run now.

“It’s going to be a tough game but that will be the same for every game between now and the end of the season.

“We have to show that mentality to go out and get something from games.

“I am expecting a reaction to Saturday.

“I knew Motherwell would put us under pressure because they are a big, strong team.

“But I was disappointed with our reaction to second balls.

“We expect to be winning tackles and headers so it was disappointing we didn’t do that.

“I don’t expect that to happen again.”

St Johnstone's Murray Davidson could return in midweek.
St Johnstone’s Murray Davidson could return in midweek.

On the injury front, Davidson reported: “Ali Crawford and Murray Davidson will both be back. They have been struggling a bit lately.

“Cammy MacPherson’s operation went well and David Wotherspoon goes in on Wednesday for his so hopefully he’ll be on the road to recovery after that.”

