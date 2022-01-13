St Johnstone have bid knocked back for ICT defender Robbie Deas

An error occurred. Please try again.

St Johnstone have had a bid knocked back for Inverness Caledonian Thistle defender Robbie Deas.

And the chances of the former Scotland under-21 international moving to Perth in the January transfer window are not strong, Courier Sport understands.

The centre-back is under contract with the Championship side until the summer of 2023 and Caley Thistle are reluctant to do business at this stage of the season.

Even a substantial offer from Saints hasn’t altered their stance.

Deas, who started his career in Celtic’s academy and has had loan spells with Alloa and Cowdenbeath, is a central figure in Billy Dodds’ promotion-chasing side.

Saints manager Callum Davidson has already snapped up Dan Cleary, Tony Gallacher and Nadir Ciftci, and has had a bid knocked back for another one of the top performers in the Championship, Partick Thistle striker Zak Rudden.

Two defenders have left McDiarmid Park, Lars Dendoncker and Reece Devine, and Efe Ambrose may follow them out of the exit door.