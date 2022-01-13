Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Johnstone have bid knocked back for ICT defender Robbie Deas

By Eric Nicolson
January 13 2022, 7.50pm Updated: January 13 2022, 8.24pm
Robbie Deas.
St Johnstone have had a bid knocked back for Robbie Deas.

St Johnstone have had a bid knocked back for Inverness Caledonian Thistle defender Robbie Deas.

And the chances of the former Scotland under-21 international moving to Perth in the January transfer window are not strong, Courier Sport understands.

The centre-back is under contract with the Championship side until the summer of 2023 and Caley Thistle are reluctant to do business at this stage of the season.

Even a substantial offer from Saints hasn’t altered their stance.

Deas, who started his career in Celtic’s academy and has had loan spells with Alloa and Cowdenbeath, is a central figure in Billy Dodds’ promotion-chasing side.

Saints manager Callum Davidson has already snapped up Dan Cleary, Tony Gallacher and Nadir Ciftci, and has had a bid knocked back for another one of the top performers in the Championship, Partick Thistle striker Zak Rudden.

Two defenders have left McDiarmid Park, Lars Dendoncker and Reece Devine, and Efe Ambrose may follow them out of the exit door.

Dan Cleary reveals he could have been a St Johnstone player in the LAST transfer window

