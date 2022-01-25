Alan Forrest: Livingston winger ‘turns down’ St Johnstone switch after clubs agree fee, according to Livi boss

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Alan Forrest has reportedly rejected a move to St Johnstone after the Perth outfit agreed a fee with Livingston for the winger.

The 25-year-old, who is out of contract in the summer, looked set to join up with Callum Davidson’s side as they look win their relegation battle.

Livi boss David Martindale previously said Forrest could go to their Premiership rivals, if they stumped up the cash.

After previous bids from St Johnstone were rejected, the sides finally agreed a fee for the attacker last night only for Forrest to turn down the move, according to the West Lothian Courier.

‘Bid accepted’

The former Ayr United man could now see out the season with the Lions and assess his options in the summer.

“We accepted a bid yesterday and told Alan to go for it but he chapped my door this morning and told me he didn’t want to go,” David Martindale told the paper.

“He’s wanting to explore his options in the summer. We got hit in our first year in the Premiership with Liam Kelly, Craig Halkett, Declan Gallagher, and Shaun Byrne all attracting interest and I told myself I wouldn’t let that happen again.

“To avoid that, you have to sell players as an asset but we’ll have to see how it goes and we’ll manage it but there’s obviously scope if something happens, for him to move on.”

He added: “I really like Alan and he’s a good kid and a great professional. I trust him and I won’t get a minute’s hassle from him.”