Alan Forrest: Livingston winger ‘turns down’ St Johnstone switch after clubs agree fee, according to Livi boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Alan Forrest: Livingston winger ‘turns down’ St Johnstone switch after clubs agree fee, according to Livi boss

By Scott Lorimer
January 25 2022, 2.54pm Updated: January 25 2022, 5.27pm
Alan Forrest looks set to stay at Livingston after reportedly turning down St Johnstone.
Alan Forrest looks set to stay at Livingston after reportedly turning down St Johnstone.

Alan Forrest has reportedly rejected a move to St Johnstone after the Perth outfit agreed a fee with Livingston for the winger.

The 25-year-old, who is out of contract in the summer, looked set to join up with Callum Davidson’s side as they look win their relegation battle.

Livi boss David Martindale previously said Forrest could go to their Premiership rivals, if they stumped up the cash.

After previous bids from St Johnstone were rejected, the sides finally agreed a fee for the attacker last night only for Forrest to turn down the move, according to the West Lothian Courier.

‘Bid accepted’

The former Ayr United man could now see out the season with the Lions and assess his options in the summer.

“We accepted a bid yesterday and told Alan to go for it but he chapped my door this morning and told me he didn’t want to go,” David Martindale told the paper.

“He’s wanting to explore his options in the summer. We got hit in our first year in the Premiership with Liam Kelly, Craig Halkett, Declan Gallagher, and Shaun Byrne all attracting interest and I told myself I wouldn’t let that happen again.

“To avoid that, you have to sell players as an asset but we’ll have to see how it goes and we’ll manage it but there’s obviously scope if something happens, for him to move on.”

He added: “I really like Alan and he’s a good kid and a great professional. I trust him and I won’t get a minute’s hassle from him.”

Lily Douglas: Minute’s applause at St Johnstone v Dundee game in tribute to teenager

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier