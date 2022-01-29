Aberdeen v St Johnstone OFF: Perth side’s crucial Premiership clash falls victim to Storm Malik

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone’s clash with Aberdeen has been called off as Storm Malik continues to wreak havoc around Scotland.

Saints were due to face the Dons at 3pm as the Perth side look to drag themselves off the foot of the Premiership table.

But just under four hours before kick-off, Police Scotland alerted fans on social media that the match had been “cancelled”.

The Aberdeen FC v St Johnstone FC football fixture due to take place today has been cancelled. Motorists are advised to avoid travel unless absolutely necessary and please exercise caution. pic.twitter.com/fR3yUo6WgE — Tayside Police (@TaysidePolice) January 29, 2022

Aberdeen quickly responded with more detail, revealing the contest’s postponement was triggered by Storm Malik and “safety concerns around the stadium”.

Fallen trees, road closures and power cuts have already taken their toll across Scotland, with several more hours of strong winds forecast.

The Met Office has issued an amber “danger to life” warning, with reports of 72mph gusts battering Tayside and Fife.

❌ MATCH POSTPONED! Today’s match against St Johnstone has been postponed due to Storm Malik and safety concerns around the stadium. pic.twitter.com/74nHmNojiO — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) January 29, 2022

St Johnstone have issued a statement urging supporters to listen to Police Scotland guidance around travel.

They said: “We have been working closely with emergency services and the SPFL throughout the morning, closely monitoring the situation in the hope that conditions might improve to allow the game to be staged, but ultimately the safety of supporters, players and staff is our paramount concern and we would ask everyone to continue to adhere to the guidance being given by Police Scotland.”