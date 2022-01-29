Aberdeen v St Johnstone OFF: Perth side’s crucial Premiership clash falls victim to Storm Malik

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Aberdeen v St Johnstone OFF: Perth side’s crucial Premiership clash falls victim to Storm Malik

By Sean Hamilton
January 29 2022, 11.42am Updated: January 29 2022, 12.44pm
James Brown in action for St Johnstone in their victory over Aberdeen earlier this season
James Brown in action for St Johnstone in their victory over Aberdeen earlier this season

St Johnstone’s clash with Aberdeen has been called off as Storm Malik continues to wreak havoc around Scotland.

Saints were due to face the Dons at 3pm as the Perth side look to drag themselves off the foot of the Premiership table.

But just under four hours before kick-off, Police Scotland alerted fans on social media that the match had been “cancelled”.

Aberdeen quickly responded with more detail, revealing the contest’s postponement was triggered by Storm Malik and “safety concerns around the stadium”.

Fallen trees, road closures and power cuts have already taken their toll across Scotland, with several more hours of strong winds forecast.

The Met Office has issued an amber “danger to life” warning, with reports of 72mph gusts battering Tayside and Fife.

St Johnstone have issued a statement urging supporters to listen to Police Scotland guidance around travel.

They said: “We have been working closely with emergency services and the SPFL throughout the morning, closely monitoring the situation in the hope that conditions might improve to allow the game to be staged, but ultimately the safety of supporters, players and staff is our paramount concern and we would ask everyone to continue to adhere to the guidance being given by Police Scotland.”

