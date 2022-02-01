Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Johnstone announce capture of ex-Derby County striker Jahmal Hector-Ingram

By Sean Hamilton
February 1 2022, 2.49pm Updated: February 1 2022, 2.55pm
New St Johnstone striker Jahmal Hector-Ingram in action for Derby County. Supplied by Shutterstock
St Johnstone have snapped up ex-Derby County striker Jahmal Hector-Ingram.

The Perth side looked to have concluded their January transfer business yesterday with the loan signing of right back Tom Sang from Cardiff City.

But they have now added free agent forward Hector-Ingram on a deal to the end of the season.

The 23-year-old was released by Wayne Rooney’s Rams in the summer

He told Saints’ official website: “I am buzzing about this move, it is a great opportunity for me and I thank everyone at St Johnstone for showing faith in me.

“I’ve already had a couple of training sessions with the lads. I’ve been really impressed with the standard of my new team-mates and with the level of coaching from the gaffer and his staff.

“I am well aware there is a big challenge ahead and I am ready to face that challenge head on.”

New additions listed

Hector-Imgram becomes the eighth player to join Saints in the January window, alongside Tom Sang, Dan Cleary, Nadir Ciftci, Tony Gallacher, John Mahon, Melker Hallberg and Theo Bair.

Loanees Ali Crawford and Cammy MacPherson were also added to Callum Davidson’s squad on a permanent deals.

