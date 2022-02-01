St Johnstone announce capture of ex-Derby County striker Jahmal Hector-Ingram

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone have snapped up ex-Derby County striker Jahmal Hector-Ingram.

The Perth side looked to have concluded their January transfer business yesterday with the loan signing of right back Tom Sang from Cardiff City.

But they have now added free agent forward Hector-Ingram on a deal to the end of the season.

The 23-year-old was released by Wayne Rooney’s Rams in the summer

He told Saints’ official website: “I am buzzing about this move, it is a great opportunity for me and I thank everyone at St Johnstone for showing faith in me.

“I’ve already had a couple of training sessions with the lads. I’ve been really impressed with the standard of my new team-mates and with the level of coaching from the gaffer and his staff.

“I am well aware there is a big challenge ahead and I am ready to face that challenge head on.”

New additions listed

Hector-Imgram becomes the eighth player to join Saints in the January window, alongside Tom Sang, Dan Cleary, Nadir Ciftci, Tony Gallacher, John Mahon, Melker Hallberg and Theo Bair.

Loanees Ali Crawford and Cammy MacPherson were also added to Callum Davidson’s squad on a permanent deals.