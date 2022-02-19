No room for friendship in a relegation battle as St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson will now be up against ex-Scotland colleague Mark McGhee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
No room for friendship in a relegation battle as St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson will now be up against ex-Scotland colleague Mark McGhee

By Eric Nicolson
February 19 2022, 8.00am
Callum Davidson and Mark McGhee with Gordon Strachan.
There is no room for friendship in a relegation battle, according to St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.

With James McPake being replaced by Mark McGhee, the Perth boss will now be going head to head against a former Scotland coaching colleague as the two Tayside sides seek to avoid the Premiership drop.

And it will be a case of tunnel vision at McDiarmid Park.

“I know James really well and did my pro licence with him,” he said.

“It is obviously disappointing when a young manager loses his job.

“He has done a terrific job getting Dundee promoted and it is unfortunate that happens.

“They have just beaten Hearts and Peterhead and it has come as a little bit of a surprise.

“I know Mark as well, having worked with him at Scotland.

“I just want to get a few results to keep my job safe.

“For me it is all about getting points for St Johnstone.

“I’m also friends with Graeme Alexander but we don’t speak to each other before games.

“Even though he is a good friend I still want to beat him, just like I do at anything I do.

“It is difficult but you have to focus on your team.”

Barren home run

Saints haven’t won at home since the start of October.

Putting that right against Hearts, if the McDiarmid playing surface passes its 10am inspection, is the immediate aim.

“The home form has been a bit of a concern,” Davidson admitted.

“We have looked at it and tried to change the formation and the style.

“We have looked at little things to try and improve but the pitch is not in the best condition and it is difficult to play football.

“Our form has improved since Christmas and we are giving ourselves chances to win games now.

“We can build on that.

“I thought we handled ourselves well after a really poor decision for the penalty against Aberdeen.

“We didn’t panic or lose our focus and discipline, which I thought we did against St Mirren.

“Hopefully the wins will come for us. We need to win games to put other teams under pressure.”

