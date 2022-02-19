No room for friendship in a relegation battle as St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson will now be up against ex-Scotland colleague Mark McGhee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There is no room for friendship in a relegation battle, according to St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.

With James McPake being replaced by Mark McGhee, the Perth boss will now be going head to head against a former Scotland coaching colleague as the two Tayside sides seek to avoid the Premiership drop.

And it will be a case of tunnel vision at McDiarmid Park.

“I know James really well and did my pro licence with him,” he said.

“It is obviously disappointing when a young manager loses his job.

“He has done a terrific job getting Dundee promoted and it is unfortunate that happens.

“They have just beaten Hearts and Peterhead and it has come as a little bit of a surprise.

“I know Mark as well, having worked with him at Scotland.

“I just want to get a few results to keep my job safe.

“For me it is all about getting points for St Johnstone.

“I’m also friends with Graeme Alexander but we don’t speak to each other before games.

“Even though he is a good friend I still want to beat him, just like I do at anything I do.

“It is difficult but you have to focus on your team.”

Barren home run

Saints haven’t won at home since the start of October.

Putting that right against Hearts, if the McDiarmid playing surface passes its 10am inspection, is the immediate aim.

⚠️ PITCH INSPECTION ⚠️ Due to the adverse weather conditions there will be a pitch inspection at 10am tomorrow morning. We will inform fans shortly after that time if our game against @JamTarts will go ahead as planned. #SJFC pic.twitter.com/cjyWeDcCQo — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) February 18, 2022

“The home form has been a bit of a concern,” Davidson admitted.

“We have looked at it and tried to change the formation and the style.

“We have looked at little things to try and improve but the pitch is not in the best condition and it is difficult to play football.

“Our form has improved since Christmas and we are giving ourselves chances to win games now.

“We can build on that.

“I thought we handled ourselves well after a really poor decision for the penalty against Aberdeen.

“We didn’t panic or lose our focus and discipline, which I thought we did against St Mirren.

“Hopefully the wins will come for us. We need to win games to put other teams under pressure.”