Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson got the 90-minute performance he was craving in 2-1 win against Hearts

By Eric Nicolson
February 19 2022, 8.30pm Updated: February 20 2022, 3.37am
St Johnstone celebrate their win.
St Johnstone celebrate their win.

The St Johnstone players have served up plenty of Premiership pain for their manager this season.

But the 90-minute performance Callum Davidson has been waiting for that secured a crucial victory against Hearts was all Premiership pleasure for the Perth boss.

“I said to (coach) Steven MacLean afterwards that I got back to enjoying watching us play again,” he said.

“I enjoyed the performance and I enjoyed their energy and their desire to go and do things.

“And I loved the defenders putting their bodies in the way of things and blocking crosses.

“In a lot of games we’ve had a good 45 minutes. I asked them to complete it for the 90.

“It’s all about being positive.

“Today we can all be positive – players and supporters.

“You can see the belief coming back into them. I’ve seen that happening since after the Kelty game.”

Dingwall incentive

Not only are Saints now off the bottom of the league table, they also have the incentive of knowing a win against Ross County next Saturday will take them within one point of the Dingwall side.

The outlook at McDiarmid Park is brighter than it has been since the summer sun was shining.

“It’s a massive three points,” said Davidson. “Let’s keep pushing forward and get another three points and keep climbing the league.

“The performances have been coming and we’ve turned that into a win. But we need to keep them coming.

“If we can perform like that for the rest of the season I’ll be a happy man because I’m sure we’ll move up the table.”

Murray Davidson, Melker Hallberg and Ali Crawford at full-time.

Melker Hallberg provided assists for both the Saints goals on Saturday and also provided the creative link between defence and midfield Davidson has been craving.

“I thought Melker was outstanding today,” he said.

“The new signings have made an impact.

“Hopefully we’ll have two or three more players back next Saturday.

“That’s probably the first time I’ve had to leave players out of the squad in my tenure.”

St Johnstone 2-1 Hearts: Saints’ season sparks into life with brilliant win

