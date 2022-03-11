St Johnstone legend Jim Weir seals coaching return

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jim Weir has joined the coaching staff of Elgin City until the end of the season.

The St Johnstone legend will assist his long-time No.2 Gavin Price, who succeeded Weir as Elgin boss in 2017.

Weir, 52, enjoyed three years in charge at Burrough Briggs before leaving to join Forfar Athletic. He has also enjoyed stints at Brechin City, Arbroath and Montrose.

He told Elgin City’s official website: “‘I’m delighted to be back involved with the club.

“It’s always been the first result I looked for on a Saturday and I’ve regularly spoke to Gavin [Price] after games. The board and supporters have always been very supportive.”

Ex-St Johnstone skipper Weir made more than 200 appearances for the Perth outfit, helping the club win promotion to the top-flight in 1996/97. He went on to serve as assistant manager to John Connolly.

And Price, who was briefly on the books of the Saintees during his own playing career, added: “Jim is a close friend, and has always been someone I have had the upmost respect and trust for.

“Jim has been helping us out the last couple of weeks as we have had our own back room Covid issues and really enjoyed it.”

Elgin sit eighth in League 2, ten points clear of rock-bottom Cowdenbeath.