VIDEO: Footy Adventures YouTube star Sam North raves about McDiarmid Park atmosphere as St Johnstone seal Premiership status

By Scott Lorimer
May 24 2022, 1.49pm Updated: May 24 2022, 4.44pm
YouTuber Sam North gets a taste of the atmosphere before the play-off final at McDiarmid Park.
St Johnstone fans have been dubbed ‘the best football ultras you’ve never heard of’ by YouTube star Sam North.

The Footy Adventures host uploaded his newest video on Tuesday afternoon – from Saints’ Premiership play-off win over Inverness at McDiarmid Park.

North regularly uploads videos from football grounds across Europe, giving a taste of the match day atmosphere to his 111,000 subscribers.

Ultras march through Perth

The Englishman began his latest episode at the historic Scone Palace before joining up with supporters’ group Fair City Unity (FCU) as they embarked on a march through the streets of Perth to the stadium.

The vlogger captured the ultras’ procession while asking supporters for their score predictions and thoughts on the season.

Later, he praised fans for creating a cauldron of noise inside the ground as Saints ran out 4-0 winners on the night.

Teasing the video on social media, the fans’ colourful display was praised with North branding the FCU: “Probably the best ultras you’ve never heard of.”

Monday’s trip to the Fair City was North’s fourth visit to McDiarmid Park this season, albeit for entirely different occasions.

The Footy Adventures channel previously captured the atmosphere at Saints’ Europa qualifiers against Galatasaray and LASK at the beginning of the season, and at the 0-0 draw with Dundee in January.

