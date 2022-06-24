St Johnstone striker Theo Bair ‘has got everything’, says Callum Hendry, who predicts big future for the Canada striker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Johnstone striker Theo Bair ‘has got everything’, says Callum Hendry, who predicts big future for the Canada striker

By Eric Nicolson
June 24 2022, 12.10pm
Theo Bair.
Theo Bair “has got everything” to be a Premiership hit for St Johnstone next season, according to Callum Hendry.

Now that the man whose goals kept the Perth club in the Premiership has moved south to play for Salford City, manager Callum Davidson is in the market for attacking reinforcements.

But Hendry believes the strikers already at McDiarmid Park will do their bit next season – and that includes the powerful Canadian international, Bair, who is ready to make his mark on Scottish football.

“In all the teams I’ve been involved in, he’s probably the biggest athlete I’ve seen,” said Hendry.

“He’s got everything and I think he’ll get up to speed with a good pre-season.

“There is nothing stopping him going on and scoring goals for Saints this coming season.”

Hendry partnered Stevie May and Chris Kane on many occasions over the last few years and that duo will also have big roles to play in Davidson’s third season in charge.

“A lot of people might have opinions about Stevie,” said the former Blackburn Rovers man. “But he is important for that team.

“He was important for me.

“I can’t speak highly enough of him as a guy. As a player, he’ll run and run all day for you.

“Kano is another great guy.

“He’ll come back from this injury.

“He will be tormenting centre-halves again, I’m sure.

“He pops up with goals too and I don’t think Saints would have won the double without him.”

‘Slight rebuild’

Shaun Rooney and Craig Bryson have also moved on, with Jamie McCart and Zander Clark all but certain to join them in finding new clubs this summer, while Liam Craig has taken up a backroom role.

Hendry doesn’t fear a second Premiership basement battle, though.

On the contrary, the 24-year-old predicted a return to familiar habits.

“There will be a slight rebuild at the club but it’s nothing they can’t handle,” he said. “They have done it before.

“The club overcame Tommy Wright leaving. He did an unbelievable job and was a great manager.

“I don’t think anything stands in the way of Saints being where they should be.

“I’m sure they will get back to being in Europe and will be among the cup runs.

“Everyone says it’s just a wee team from Perth but it is a lot more than that.”

‘I love the guy to bits’

Hendry added: “In a weird way, keeping Liam Craig was probably the best bit of business for Saints.

“He is so important for the club and the players because of the way he conducts himself and his character.

“He knows the game inside out. They all do in that dressing room.

“Saints are in good hands with Liam Gordon as skipper.

“If every club had someone like Gordy, they would be very lucky.

“He is from the city, went to school there, knows everyone and has a love for the club. There aren’t many like that.

“Everyone knows they are getting 110% off him and he’ll run through brick walls for the club.

“I love the guy to bits and he is my best pal. It was tough saying goodbye.

“He might be six foot three but he has a soft side.”

