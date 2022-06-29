St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson turns focus on goalkeeper and attack after completing Adam Montgomery loan from Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson turns focus on goalkeeper and attack after completing Adam Montgomery loan from Celtic

By Eric Nicolson
June 29 2022, 7.00am Updated: June 29 2022, 11.28am
Adam Montgomery.
The loan signing of Adam Montgomery from Celtic has enhanced the defensive adaptability St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson prioritised for his summer squad rebuild.

Despite the fact Tony Gallacher and Callum Booth will both be absent when the new season gets underway, Davidson now has a variety of options at his disposal which will suit different formations and circumstances.

Montgomery’s grounding as a winger will be a big part of that picture, as the 19-year-old Scotland U-21 international seeks to take his career to the next level.

“I’m delighted to get Adam on board,” said Davidson.

“He’s a fantastic young prospect who has played in some big games for Celtic.

“Callum Booth and Tony Gallagher are both out for the foreseeable future so I felt we needed someone to come in to play on the left-hand side.

“Speaking to him, I was really impressed with his hunger and desire to be playing football.

“I really like his attitude. He’s very positive and wants to win games.

“He’s had a taste of it at Celtic then with Aberdeen last season, although he spent some of his time up there injured.

“Last season he made 18 appearances for Celtic and then another eight or nine for Aberdeen.

“I think it’s good he was out on loan elsewhere so he’s had a taste of life away from Celtic already and knows what it’s like moving from that environment to another club.

“He’s got all the attributes to be successful here and then go back to Celtic a much better player.

“We are grateful to Celtic for allowing it to happen and hopefully he’ll kick-on with his career.”

Happy with his mix

The Perth boss, who previously recruited Andy Considine and Drey Wright, added: “The good thing about Adam is he’s versatile and can play higher up the pitch if needed, which helps with the flexibility we’re trying to create within the squad.

“He can play at wing-back and also wide on the left, so it’s good to have those sort of options.

“We have it on the right with Drey Wright arriving and we also have it on the left with Adam now.

“It will allow me to play the back three if need be with wing-backs but also switch to a four and have them higher up the pitch.

“With Adam arriving I’m happy with the mix of players and the depth we have at the back now.

“We brought in Andy Considine to add experience to it and help the younger ones out.

“James Brown is able to play a couple of positions as well so we have a really strong group of players at the back.”

More to come

With Zander Clark moving on and forward areas in need of attention, Davidson can now switch his focus to other parts of his squad.

“We are still working hard on getting more transfers done,” said the Perth boss, who has ex-Plymouth Argyle star Graham Carey in his sights.

“Things change constantly at this time of year so you have to keep plugging away and asking the questions.

“The goalkeeper situation is something we are addressing. We want to get someone in but it has to be the right one.

“We want to add to our attacking options as well, so the conversations are happening and we’re trying to do our business.”

