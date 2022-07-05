Jamie Murphy: St Johnstone snap up ex-Hibs, Brighton and Rangers star

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jamie Murphy has become St Johnstone’s newest summer recruit.

The 32-year-old has put pen to paper on a one-year deal at McDiarmid Park, with the option of a further year to follow.

Most recently at Hibs, Murphy also starred for Rangers and Motherwell in Scotland and enjoyed successful stints at Sheffield Wednesday and Brighton and Hove Albion in England.

🆕 📝 | 𝙈𝙪𝙧𝙥𝙝𝙮 𝙨𝙞𝙜𝙣𝙨 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙎𝙖𝙞𝙣𝙩𝙨 The Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of Jamie Murphy. The experienced winger has signed on a one year contract with the option of a further year. Click below to read more about our newest signing!👇 — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) July 5, 2022

He joins Andy Considine, Drey Wright, Adam Montgomery and Graham Carey amongst Callum Davidson’s new recruits.

Murphy told Saints’ website: “The manager has been in touch for a few weeks now.

“I’ve been doing my own running since the end of last season hoping this opportunity would come about.

“My agent and myself have been itching at the bit to get the deal over the line and we’re very happy to have the contract signed.

“I come in with a lot of experience so hopefully that will help add to the squad. I’ve played a lot of football and scored a few goals along the way so hopefully I can keep adding to that during my time here in Perth.”