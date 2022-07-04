Theo Bair reveals ONLY St Johnstone player who would give him a run for his money in a sprint

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Theo Bair reveals ONLY St Johnstone player who would give him a run for his money in a sprint

By Eric Nicolson
July 4 2022, 12.14pm Updated: July 4 2022, 1.20pm
Theo Bair.

Theo Bair would fancy his chances of finishing in the top two sprinters in the St Johnstone squad.

But the Canadian international doesn’t know if he’d have quite enough to finish ahead of Michael O’Halloran.

The former Vancouver Whitecaps forward will be hoping to get regular game-time for the Perth side this season after being restricted to a few appearances off the bench last time around.

Saints fans already know that Bair will bring power to the team’s frontline.

And they can also expect him to bring pace.

Asked who the quickest in the squad is on a Saints TV interview, Bair answered: “It’s got to be me or Mikey – probably Mikey because he explodes off the mark.”

A week in Spain that got better

Bair scored in Saints’ first closed-doors game of the season against Aberdeen on the last day of the pre-season training camp in Spain.

“The beginning of it (the week) wasn’t great because I got hurt for a little bit,” said the 22-year-old.

“Once I got back into it, training with the boys, it was nice. The hot weather is always good as well.

“There’s a bit more bonding involved – you’re with each other every minute of every day, which is a bit different, and it went really well.”

Bair’s aims for the season are along the lines you would expect for a player yet to establish himself in the Scottish Premiership.

“I just want to play,” he said.

“It’s a clean slate and an opportunity to show what I can do. I’m really excited for the season.

“I want to score goals – that’s the first target for me.”

