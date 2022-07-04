Theo Bair reveals ONLY St Johnstone player who would give him a run for his money in a sprint

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Theo Bair would fancy his chances of finishing in the top two sprinters in the St Johnstone squad.

But the Canadian international doesn’t know if he’d have quite enough to finish ahead of Michael O’Halloran.

The former Vancouver Whitecaps forward will be hoping to get regular game-time for the Perth side this season after being restricted to a few appearances off the bench last time around.

Saints fans already know that Bair will bring power to the team’s frontline.

And they can also expect him to bring pace.

Asked who the quickest in the squad is on a Saints TV interview, Bair answered: “It’s got to be me or Mikey – probably Mikey because he explodes off the mark.”

A week in Spain that got better

Bair scored in Saints’ first closed-doors game of the season against Aberdeen on the last day of the pre-season training camp in Spain.

“The beginning of it (the week) wasn’t great because I got hurt for a little bit,” said the 22-year-old.

“Once I got back into it, training with the boys, it was nice. The hot weather is always good as well.

“There’s a bit more bonding involved – you’re with each other every minute of every day, which is a bit different, and it went really well.”

Bair’s aims for the season are along the lines you would expect for a player yet to establish himself in the Scottish Premiership.

“I just want to play,” he said.

“It’s a clean slate and an opportunity to show what I can do. I’m really excited for the season.

“I want to score goals – that’s the first target for me.”