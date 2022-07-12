Graham Carey sets double figures St Johnstone target and declares: ‘I fancy myself to score in any good position’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone forward Graham Carey has set himself a double digits target for goals and assists.

The former Plymouth Argyle and CSKA Sofia man has built a reputation for spectacular finishes and killer passes down the years.

And he’s determined that Perth fans will get to see that for themselves over the next couple of seasons.

“For me it’s more important that the team plays well and I can help them finish in a good position in the league,” said the 33-year-old, who scored Saints’ winner in the pre-season friendly against Cove Rangers on Saturday.

“But I would like to get double figures for goals and assists if possible.

“Set-pieces are something I practice a lot. I fancy myself to score in any good position.

“I’m looking to bring that to the team.”

It’s been seven years since Carey last played in Scotland but he’s confident he can pick up where he left off.

“I wanted to come back home because I’d been abroad for so long,” said the ex-St Mirren and Ross County man.

“I had spoken to a few clubs in Scotland.

“The manager was interested in January and last summer when I was thinking of coming home.

“He’s been positive with how he wants to play this season and his ambition for the club.

“I want to be playing good football, challenging for the top six and going on cup runs.”

Carey added: “I’ve kept an eye on Scottish football.

“I think last year was tough for a lot of clubs.

“It was quite close from Hearts all the way down and it will probably be the same this season.

“It will be important that we get off to a good start.

“I think the team was unlucky last season with long-term injuries and then you need to bring players in on loan.

“That would be difficult for any team but hopefully this season can be a lot better.”

‘Young Max has everything’

Carey believes Davidson is striking the right blend between youth and maturity in his squad – his own position being a prime example, with Max Kucheriavyi taking his chance to impress in pre-season.

“We have a bit of experience in attacking areas and I think that will help the young lads especially,” he said.

“Young Max has got everything to be a real key player for us this season.

“It’s important the experienced lads help them develop even more. You want a mix of youth and experience.

“The young lads here have all got quality and I’m sure they will get a chance this year.”

Carey is set to make his competitive debut against Annan Athletic in the Tuesday night League Cup opener.

“I had a little niggle and then tried to play the game against Aberdeen, but it got worse,” he said.

“In the past week I was just resting and getting ready for the Cove Rangers friendly.

“It was finally good to get some proper minutes.

“I’m a little behind just now but I’ll look to keep building towards the start of the league campaign.”