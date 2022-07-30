St Johnstone verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Saints suffer last minute anguish against Hibs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Saints suffer last minute anguish against Hibs

By Eric Nicolson
July 30 2022, 5.09pm Updated: July 31 2022, 9.04am
Murray Davidson is sent off.
Murray Davidson is sent off.

Ten-man St Johnstone looked to be holding out for a battling point only to be cruelly denied by a 90th minute Hibs winner.

Not for the first time recently, there was a highly debatable ordering off that played a big part in the story of a match against the Easter Road side, with Murray Davidson the man given a straight red this time.

Key moments

There were virtually none for Saints in the first half, making a Jamie Murphy pass behind Theo Bair rather than in front of him when there was a promising attacking opportunity early in the second period all the more frustrating.

Davidson’s red card on 58 minutes was obviously THE key moment, however.

Yes, he was daft to go to ground in a challenge with Ryan Porteous he was a long-odds second favourite to win but studs weren’t showing and there was no threat of serious injury.

Still, it was the old ‘he gave the ref a decision to make’ and that’s two games already this season Saints have suffered as a result of that.

The winner?

Losing a game to a goal from a corner will hurt and the fact there was a deflection won’t ease the pain.

Saints’ star man: Alex Mitchell

For a 20-year-old to make his Premiership debut a few days after signing and to look totally at home at this level is impressive stuff.

Mitchell was in the middle of the back three, Liam Gordon’s usual slot, and he brought the skipper’s leadership to the role.

A fearless diving header to deny Christian Doidge a certain goal was the highlight but this was a hugely encouraging start for the Millwall youngster as a whole.

Player ratings 

Matthews 7, Wright 7, Mitchell 8, McGowan 7, Considine 7, Montgomery 6, Davidson 5, Hallberg 6 (Brown 4), Carey 6, Murphy 5(MacPherson 5), Bair 5 (May 5).

Manager under the microscope

Saints had a goalkeeper making his debut and a new-look back-three in front of him, all of them summer signings as well.

Andy Considine was part of a new-look Saints defence.

That unit looked pretty solid and was the biggest positive.

The shape of the team was along familiar lines.

Murray Davidson did his best to cover the ground before his sending off but Saints found it hard to match Hibs’ energy in midfield.

It was tough for Callum Davidson to make an impact on the game in an offensive manner with his substitutions, as they were all post-red.

Man in the middle

Euan Anderson was getting through this game without having to make any big calls.

He booked Hibs’ assistant manager Jamie McAllister in the first half and no wonder – he and Lee Johnson spent more time moaning at the officials than they did offering advice to their team – but it was minor infringements on the pitch.

Murray Davidson gets his red card.
Murray Davidson gets his red card.

That changed just before the hour when Anderson sent off Davidson for a late sliding tackle on Porteous that went wrong.

He took his time (and the decision to show red rather than yellow appeared to be on his assistant’s advice).

That Marijan Cabraja only saw yellow for a similar (actually, make that worse) tackle on Ryan McGowan doesn’t help the Anderson cause.

Nor does the fact even Johnson didn’t think the Davidson call was right.

When do we get VAR again?

St Johnstone likely to appeal Murray Davidson red card as Callum Davidson hits out at refereeing inconsistency in Hibs game

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]