Callum Davidson says signing new strikers is key part of plan to improve St Johnstone goal threat – but it’s not the only factor

By Eric Nicolson
August 25 2022, 6.00am
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.

Signing a new forward – or forwards – before the transfer window closes is a key part of the plan to make St Johnstone a more potent attacking force.

But summer recruits already at the club getting used to each other’s styles of play and training ground improvements will also contribute to it, according to manager Callum Davidson.

“Jamie Murphy and Graham Carey are slightly different players from those we had last year,” the Perth boss explained.

“It’s a new group and they need to understand what movements each other make. We’re working on it every day in training.

“It’s about arriving in the box at the right time and making the right moves.

“At times we are too eager to come to the ball. I would rather players stayed in the box.”

Graham Carey scores against Ayr United.
Graham Carey scores against Ayr United.

Last Saturday’s defeat to Aberdeen was an off-day for Carey in terms of his dead-ball service but making sure Saints take full advantage of the Irishman’s crosses is a fundamental aspect of the Davidson strategy.

“He kicked two over the bar last week, so I might take him off them!” he joked.

“Graham has an unbelievable left foot and we know that.

“If we get in good areas, we’ll cause problems.

“Normally his delivery will end up where he wants it, so we need to recognise where the ball is going and make sure we have bodies in there to attack.

“It’s really important we get players attacking the ball.”

Attacking wing-backs

Davidson added: “There are positive signs there.

“It has been big re-build with the team but I’m really pleased with where we are.

“I’ve definitely got the belief in what they are doing.

“We lost four players we didn’t want to lose, which was out of our control.

“And then we lost Dan Cleary who had to go back home.

“We managed to get some good players in and I believe we have attacking wing-backs in Drey (Wright) and Adam (Montgomery).

“There are different dynamics to the team but we need to find ways to win games, whether playing well or poorly.”

On the latest transfer situation, Davidson reported: “It’s been frantic for the last month.

“We’re continuing to look and I think my wife will be glad when I get off the phone.

“We’re looking at bringing in a couple of players to make sure the squad is secure.

“After the World Cup it will be a busy run of fixtures.”

3 St Johnstone talking points as Max Kucheriavyi has a quiet night in SPFL Trust Cup defeat to East Fife and Bobby Dailly shines

