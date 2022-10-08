Callum Davidson insists ‘there’s more to come’ from Theo Bair and reveals St Johnstone ace’s extra sessions with Steven MacLean

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Callum Davidson has tipped striker Theo Bair for success after bagging his first competitive goal for St Johnstone.

The 23-year-old pulled back a consolation for the Perth side against Kilmarnock on Wednesday with a fierce strike from 20 yards.

Davidson believes the Canadian international has ‘bags of potential’ but was affected by a lack of confidence in recent games.

Bair himself said his goal was a ‘weight off my shoulders’.

‘Bags of potential’

His gaffer is now backing his man build on his maiden strike.

“It was massive for Theo to get his first goal,” Davidson said.

“He was excellent in pre-season and scored a few, but he didn’t score in the competitive games and you could see that creep into his game a little bit.

“He is still a young man who has bags of potential, so it’s great for him to score a goal like that, a real quality goal.

“There is more to come from him, he can build on this now and really kick on.

“It was a turn and hit, an instinctive goal, and that’s what he shows us every day in training.

“He has to translate it to match-days now.”

Steven MacLean sessions

The Saints’ boss revealed that extra work has gone in to help Bair become more aware of his positioning on the pitch.

That includes some sessions with first team coach and the club’s legendary former striker Steven McLean.

Davidson added that Bair’s willingness to learn will stand him in good stead.

“He’s had to get up to speed with Scottish football, getting used to the tempo and he’s doing that,” he said.

“It’s about getting into the right positions now, he had a good chance against Dundee United and scored against Kilmarnock so he’s getting there.

“We have worked hard with him on it, it’s a combination of showing him on video, speaking to him and working through things on the training pitch.

“You can go through things a lot and then it’s up to players to learn and take it on board.

“Steven MacLean has been speaking to him a lot as someone who knows the position really well.

“Getting him in the right positions, doing the right things – that’s what we’re working with him on.

“The good thing about Theo is he listens and wants to learn so it will all come together.”