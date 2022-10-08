Callum Davidson insists ‘there’s more to come’ from Theo Bair and reveals St Johnstone ace’s extra sessions with Steven MacLean

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Callum Davidson insists ‘there’s more to come’ from Theo Bair and reveals St Johnstone ace’s extra sessions with Steven MacLean

By Scott Lorimer
October 8 2022, 7.25am
Theo Bair has 'bags of potential' says St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson.
Theo Bair has 'bags of potential' says St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson.

Callum Davidson has tipped striker Theo Bair for success after bagging his first competitive goal for St Johnstone.

The 23-year-old pulled back a consolation for the Perth side against Kilmarnock on Wednesday with a fierce strike from 20 yards.

Davidson believes the Canadian international has ‘bags of potential’ but was affected by a lack of confidence in recent games.

Bair himself said his goal was a ‘weight off my shoulders’.

‘Bags of potential’

His gaffer is now backing his man build on his maiden strike.

“It was massive for Theo to get his first goal,” Davidson said.

“He was excellent in pre-season and scored a few, but he didn’t score in the competitive games and you could see that creep into his game a little bit.

Theo Bair scores his first St Johnstone goal. Image: SNS.
Theo Bair scores his first St Johnstone goal.

“He is still a young man who has bags of potential, so it’s great for him to score a goal like that, a real quality goal.

“There is more to come from him, he can build on this now and really kick on.

“It was a turn and hit, an instinctive goal, and that’s what he shows us every day in training.

“He has to translate it to match-days now.”

Steven MacLean sessions

The Saints’ boss revealed that extra work has gone in to help Bair become more aware of his positioning on the pitch.

That includes some sessions with first team coach and the club’s legendary former striker Steven McLean.

Davidson added that Bair’s willingness to learn will stand him in good stead.

“He’s had to get up to speed with Scottish football, getting used to the tempo and he’s doing that,” he said.

“It’s about getting into the right positions now, he had a good chance against Dundee United and scored against Kilmarnock so he’s getting there.

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson with coach Steven MacLean.
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson with coach Steven MacLean.

“We have worked hard with him on it, it’s a combination of showing him on video, speaking to him and working through things on the training pitch.

“You can go through things a lot and then it’s up to players to learn and take it on board.

“Steven MacLean has been speaking to him a lot as someone who knows the position really well.

“Getting him in the right positions, doing the right things – that’s what we’re working with him on.

“The good thing about Theo is he listens and wants to learn so it will all come together.”

[[title]]

[[text]]
