Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark has WON his red card appeal for challenge on Ryan Jack and can now play against Motherwell

By Eric Nicolson
February 1 2023, 9.56am
Nicky Clark. Image: SNS.
Nicky Clark. Image: SNS.

Nicky Clark has won his red card appeal.

The St Johnstone striker’s sending-off at Ibrox on Saturday has been downgraded to a yellow following a hearing first thing this morning.

It’s a good start to the day for Saints, who will now have Clark available for their Premiership clash with Motherwell at Fir Park tonight.

This was the first time Callum Davidson has appealed a red since he took over from Tommy Wright at McDiarmid Park.

Clark’s red – for a challenge on Ryan Jack – was one of three controversial incidents that went against Saints in their game against Rangers.

A penalty awarded by Willie Collum for a James Brown handball and Jack avoiding an ordering off for a foul on Adam Montgomery also caused fury in the Perth camp.

On Clark’s incident, Davidson said earlier this week: “Nicky was pulled so was losing his balance and he pulled his leg away. I don’t think he caught Ryan Jack at all.

“It was a knee to knee.

“It was hard to see if from the angles we’ve got but there wasn’t no malice. There was no intent to hurt anyone.

“If he’s lunged in at Jack with his feet up we’d say it was a red card but I don’t think it was.”

