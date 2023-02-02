St Johnstone to host ‘open meeting’ for fans at McDiarmid Park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone are to host an ‘open meeting’ for fans in an effort to ‘improve communication’ between club and support.

The Perth side will throw open the doors of the Centenary Suite on Monday, February 13 at 7pm for the first in what they envisage as a regular series of meetings where fans will be able to express their views to club staff.

Supporters have called into question the level of communication they have received from the club in recent times, most notably during the row over tickets and allocation for the recent Scottish Cup clash with Rangers.

In explaining the thinking behind this new move, club head of operations Ian Flaherty accepted improvements are necessary.

He said: “It had been our intention to launch this sort of forum at the beginning of next season but, I believe, given recent events, the right thing to do is bring the forum forward.

“We look forward to welcoming fans to McDiarmid Park a week on Monday.

“It is important that we improve communication with our fanbase and provide better transparency to supporters.

“I believe that these meetings will prove very worthwhile as we strive to achieve this.

“The topics discussed from these meetings will be made available to all fans via the normal club channels shortly after each event.”

The meeting is open to all supporters, with no registration required in advance of attendance.

Saints have asked anyone with additional support needs who wishes to attend to email the club’s disabled access officer at dao@perthsaints.co.uk or call 01738 459090 (option one).