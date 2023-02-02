St Johnstone to host ‘open meeting’ for fans at McDiarmid Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone to host ‘open meeting’ for fans at McDiarmid Park

By Sean Hamilton
February 2 2023, 5.18pm
St Johnstone fans will be welcomed into McDiarmid Park for a meeting to be attended by club staff. Image: SNS
St Johnstone fans will be welcomed into McDiarmid Park for a meeting to be attended by club staff. Image: SNS

St Johnstone are to host an ‘open meeting’ for fans in an effort to ‘improve communication’ between club and support.

The Perth side will throw open the doors of the Centenary Suite on Monday, February 13 at 7pm for the first in what they envisage as a regular series of meetings where fans will be able to express their views to club staff.

Supporters have called into question the level of communication they have received from the club in recent times, most notably during the row over tickets and allocation for the recent Scottish Cup clash with Rangers.

In explaining the thinking behind this new move, club head of operations Ian Flaherty accepted improvements are necessary.

He said: “It had been our intention to launch this sort of forum at the beginning of next season but, I believe, given recent events, the right thing to do is bring the forum forward.

“We look forward to welcoming fans to McDiarmid Park a week on Monday.

“It is important that we improve communication with our fanbase and provide better transparency to supporters.

“I believe that these meetings will prove very worthwhile as we strive to achieve this.

St Johnstone head of operations Ian Flaherty has invited fans to McDiarmid Park.

“The topics discussed from these meetings will be made available to all fans via the normal club channels shortly after each event.”

The meeting is open to all supporters, with no registration required in advance of attendance.

Saints have asked anyone with additional support needs who wishes to attend to email the club’s disabled access officer at dao@perthsaints.co.uk or call 01738 459090 (option one).

2

3

