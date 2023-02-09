Callum Davidson: ‘I genuinely thought Alex Mitchell was going back to Millwall’ says St Johnstone boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Callum Davidson: ‘I genuinely thought Alex Mitchell was going back to Millwall’ says St Johnstone boss

By Fraser Mackie
February 9 2023, 6.00am
Alex Mitchell. Image: SNS.
Alex Mitchell. Image: SNS.

Callum Davidson has revealed how close St Johnstone came to losing loan star Alex Mitchell for the rest of the season.

And it was two of Davidson’s closest friends in football involved in causing the considerable deadline day grief.

Millwall defender Charlie Cresswell, son of his ex-Preston North End pal Richard, courted interest from Stoke last week.

The late swoop was relayed by Millwall manager Gary Rowett who told Davidson, his former number two at The Den, he’d be forced to recall Mitchell.

The Cresswell deal did not progress, however, much to the relief of the panicked Perth boss.

Now Davidson is thrilled to have Mitchell available to help Saints with their top six bid.

Davidson explained: “My biggest concern was a phone call from supposedly one of my best mates to tell me I was losing Alex!

“It was a real possibility. So then I phoned another one of my mates, because it was his son Charlie causing all the problems!

“I thought: These are not very good mates I’ve got, leaving me out to dry like this.

“There might’ve been a bit of swearing going on down the phone. Listen, it was out of my control anyway so there’s not a lot I could’ve done.

“We had a wee laugh when Gaz said it was okay, that Charlie and Alex were both staying put. I think we were both pretty happy at that point.

“But I genuinely thought Alex was going back. I didn’t know the ins and outs of that deal; the biggest thing for me was not wanting to lose Alex because of the number of games he’s played and how well he’s played.

“I don’t particularly like the transfer window for these types of things. So we were delighted that Remi (Matthews) and Connor (McLennan) were staying too.

“We were a wee bit worried about Connor with the change in manager at Aberdeen.”

‘He’s delighted’

Mitchell has been a Saints success story at centre back for most of the season.

The no-nonsense defender has flourished alongside the veteran presence of Andrew Considine or Ryan McGowan and captain Liam Gordon.

Davidson has challenged Mitchell to rival Gordon for a place in the side in the 13 remaining Premiership games.

In addition, the manager requires a greater set-piece threat after just one Mitchell goal, against Celtic at McDiarmid Park, in his 22 outings.

Davidson said: “Alex has got an unbelievable attitude, he practises every day, wants to get better, wants to prove himself, wants to play.

“If he continues doing that, he’s got a lot of attributes that will help him play every game.

“Alex is probably better in the middle of the three. When Liam came back and played well, I had to put him out to the right.

“But for me, he’s puts pressure on Liam so Liam has to make sure his levels are up. Alex is right there with him on performances.

“Alex had a wee dip but has played over 20 games already. He’s delighted and I think Millwall are delighted with what we’ve managed to get from Alex.

“I hope he can keep that going until the end of the season. A couple more goals would be nice as well, to actually get his head on a few free kicks, that would be a wee challenge for him to get better at.”

Tags

Conversation

