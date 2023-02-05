Callum Davidson proud of St Johnstone players despite Celtic defeat but Andy Considine ban for Dundee United clash is a ‘dampener’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Callum Davidson proud of St Johnstone players despite Celtic defeat but Andy Considine ban for Dundee United clash is a ‘dampener’

By Eric Nicolson
February 5 2023, 4.25pm
Callum Davidson with Andy Considine after his red card. Image: SNS.
Callum Davidson with Andy Considine after his red card. Image: SNS.

Andy Considine picking up an injury-time red card and suspension in his team’s 4-1 defeat to Celtic was St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson’s chief frustration.

The Perth boss was proud of his players’ efforts in the Premiership contest, with Saints punished by a Hoops team at their clinical best in front of goal.

Davidson believes there was plenty to be contented with, despite the scoreline.

But having to do without his ever-present centre-back, who brought down Hyeongyu Oh at the edge of the box, when they next play against Dundee United a week on Saturday was a real “dampener”.

“Celtic can sometimes cone here and open you up but they had three chances and scored three,” said Davidson.

“It was a wee bit hard to take for the players but their heads didn’t go down and we got a great goal from Drey (Wright).

“In the second half I said can we stay in the game? Can we ask questions? And I thought we did that.

“We have a couple of great chances but against Celtic you are not going to dominate the ball or force the issue

“So I’m pretty proud of my players and how they went about their business.

“Then there was a goal at the end and Andy’s sending off – that annoyed me a little bit not just because of the game but because of the next game where we will miss Andy.

Andy Considine is sent off. Image: Shutterstock.

“That put a dampener on it but for me there were a lot of positives. I thought the boys did really well.”

Davidson added: “I haven’t really seen the red card back. He’s pulled his jersey but I don’t know who’s coming covering.

“I was a wee bit disappointed in that. As a manager you think of bigger pictures.

“I still take a lot of positives, though. Against a very good team I thought we did well.”

Eight games to the split – all winnable

The weekend results haven’t hurt Saints as far as the bottom six picture is concerned but there’s a lot of work to be done if they’re going to get into top half contention in the pre-split run-in.

“My first thought it safety first,” Davidson pointed out. “We’ve got eight games to get as many points as we can before the split.

“We don’t have the Old Firm now so every game is winnable – alright they are all lose-able too.

“What we’ve shown in the last four games, the two against Rangers, Motherwell and today is there’s a lot to be positive about.

“There are a lot of players staring to hit a bit of form who are like new players – Cammy MacPherson, Dan Phillips – these kind of guys who haven’t really been involved.

“I’m really a pleased about that.”

Nicky Clark missed the game with a back injury but Davidson is hopeful he’ll be OK to face his old side at Tannadice.





