St Johnstone on-loan Millwall defender Alex Mitchell could have been a rowing star

By Eric Nicolson
February 17 2023, 10.24pm
Alex Mitchell had a choice between rowing and football. Images: SNS and Shutterstock.
Alex Mitchell had a choice between rowing and football. Images: SNS and Shutterstock.

St Johnstone defender Alex Mitchell has revealed his sporting career was nearly all about rivers and regattas rather than headers and high balls.

The on-loan Millwall man was a late starter when it came to the world of professional football, with rowing taking up most of his time in his early school years.

A pupil at Windsor Boys’ School, whose renowned rowing club has four-time Olympic gold medallist Sir Matthew Pinsent as a patron, Mitchell was making waves in a sport that captures the nation’s attention once every four years.

Football took a back seat until a big crossroads decision had to be made.

And Mitchell’s rise from Millwall youths to St Johnstone’s first team has proved that he made the right call.

Rowing six days a week

“I only got into the academy system at 15,” said the 21-year-old. “I was playing football once a week – in Sunday league.

“I was more heavily involved in rowing.

“That’s where I get my size from, I think – top heavy.

“It was my full-time sport, if you like, between 13 and 15.

“I was at a school where it’s taken very seriously. They’re really well known for it. They’ve got a director of rowing.

“We rowed at nationals and the boat the year above me won Henley.

“If I’d carried on I definitely think I’d have done well in the sport.

“It was a case of one or the other and I chose football. It was a big decision for me and my family because I was doing well at rowing.

“If I hadn’t got a call to go for a trial with Millwall on a Tuesday night I probably would have quit football.

“Rowing was six days a week.

“There’s a lot of commitment and the training is really intensive.

“You’d get up at the crack of dawn, be on the river by about seven before school, do your school day, go back out on the water after school, be home after eight and then repeat it.

“That’s five days a week and there would be a regatta on a Saturday.

“Football’s like smoking a cigar in comparison!

“I’ll watch it when the Olympics are on. I know what sort of sacrifice these guys will have made because a lot still have full-time jobs.”

Career on the up

Given his impressive performances for Saints this season, it would be no surprise to see Mitchell follow Danny McNamara’s lead and establish himself as a Millwall player next season and perhaps progress even further in football.

“Myself and my family are really proud of where I’ve got to,” he said.

“I’d obviously hope to get an opportunity to play at Millwall but if that doesn’t happen I’d still like to think I can have a good career in the game.

“The biggest thing will be hitting consistent form. I had a bit of a dip in the middle of the season here.”

