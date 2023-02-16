St Johnstone midfielder Max Kucheriavyi joins Falkirk on loan as final step to becoming first team regular at Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Johnstone midfielder Max Kucheriavyi joins Falkirk on loan as final step to becoming first team regular at Perth

By Eric Nicolson
February 16 2023, 5.40pm
Max Kucheriavyi. Image: SNS.
Max Kucheriavyi. Image: SNS.

Young St Johnstone midfielder Max Kucheriavyi has joined Falkirk on loan until the end of the season.

The Ukrainian under-21 international recently signed a new contract with Saints and is a big part of manager Callum Davidson’s long-term plans.

But his only regular first team football as a professional has been in the Highland League with Brechin City and League Two at Kelty Hearts.

Davidson will now be hoping that this loan will be the final part of the jigsaw ahead of Kucheriavyi establishing himself in the Premiership next season.

John McGlynn’s Falkirk have plenty to play for.

They are chasing promotion out of League One and are in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, there are other Saints fringe players who could yet leave on loan ahead of the end of month deadline.

“I think a few players would benefit from going out on loan,” said Davidson.

“We have discussed it with them, there is interest there and the loan window is still open so we will see what happens.”

