St Johnstone midfielder Max Kucheriavyi joins Falkirk on loan as final step to becoming first team regular at Perth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Young St Johnstone midfielder Max Kucheriavyi has joined Falkirk on loan until the end of the season.

The Ukrainian under-21 international recently signed a new contract with Saints and is a big part of manager Callum Davidson’s long-term plans.

But his only regular first team football as a professional has been in the Highland League with Brechin City and League Two at Kelty Hearts.

Max Kucheriavyi has joined @FalkirkFC on loan until the of the season. Best of luck, Max.#SJFC | @SPFL — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) February 16, 2023

Davidson will now be hoping that this loan will be the final part of the jigsaw ahead of Kucheriavyi establishing himself in the Premiership next season.

John McGlynn’s Falkirk have plenty to play for.

They are chasing promotion out of League One and are in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, there are other Saints fringe players who could yet leave on loan ahead of the end of month deadline.

“I think a few players would benefit from going out on loan,” said Davidson.

“We have discussed it with them, there is interest there and the loan window is still open so we will see what happens.”