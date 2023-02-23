St Johnstone star David Wotherspoon ‘frustrated’ but fighting for his place

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone star David Wotherspoon ‘frustrated’ but fighting for his place

By Eric Nicolson
February 23 2023, 10.24pm
David Wotherspoon. Image: SNS.
David Wotherspoon. Image: SNS.

David Wotherspoon has grown accustomed to life as one of the main men at St Johnstone.

Sometimes even the main man.

He’s the only Perth player to start (and win) three cup finals and appear at a World Cup.

But the club legend, talked about as Saints’ greatest ever, has been a substitute for the last five games, and an unused one in two of those.

Performances of others have kept Wotherspoon out of the starting line-up of late, according to Callum Davidson.

And the 33-year-old is fighting hard for a Premiership recall.

Canadian World Cup team-mates David Wotherspoon and Alistair Johnston exchange words during St Johnstone’s recent clash with Celtic. Image: SNS.

“The boys who have played the last few games have deserved to,” said Davidson.

“It’s been great for me that they’ve done well and got a couple of important wins.

“It’s also great for me that the other guys are really hungry – players like Jamie Murphy and David Wotherspoon. Graham Carey as well, but he’s played a bit more.

“They’ve looked really determined in training.

“I’ve spoken to them and they are frustrated. But that’s what I’d expect.

“It’s part of being in a squad.”

Davidson, who wants to keep Wotherspoon at McDiarmid Park after his contract runs out this summer, added: “David came back from a really bad injury and everything was geared towards getting to the World Cup.

“You can see him getting back to his best in training.

“He’s got to fight for his place in the team whereas before the injury he was used to being a definite starter.

“Other players are doing well in his position and I know his attitude will be terrific and he’ll want to show me that he deserves to be in the team.

“We’re all striving for the same thing – win as many games as we can.”

Top six push

Davidson knows that Saturday’s clash with St Mirren presents a big opportunity to accelerate Saints’ top six push.

“They’re all huge games between now and the end of the season,” he said.

“St Mirren have done really well under Stephen Robinson.

“They probably don’t have as much possession as some teams but what they do is defend their box well, work hard and are good in the opposition box.

“That’s a recipe for success.

“If we can win this game we can put pressure on the teams above us. If we don’t, it will be a tougher ask to get to the top six.

“Can we back up last Saturday’s win? It would be massive if we could.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from St Johnstone FC

George Browning
Former St Johnstone and Dundee United coach George Browning wins 15-month battle with cancer
St Johnstone's Charlie Gilmour
St Johnstone midfielder Charlie Gilmour 'flying' on comeback trail and could play again for…
Ryan McGowan. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone injury boost - Ryan McGowan on track for shock early comeback
Cammy MacPherson and Dan Phillips. Images: SNS.
Dan Phillips and Cammy MacPherson: The StatsBomb analysis that shows how St Johnstone could…
James Brown. Image: Shutterstock.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson wants new deal for Perth squad's Mr Versatile, James…
St Johnstone fans at Tannadice. Image: Shutterstock.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson knows home form MUST improve to make top 6
St Johnstone have enjoyed some memorable away days over the last few years. Images: SNS.
6 St Johnstone away day facts as Tannadice win sets up chance of record-breaking…
Stevie May and Remi Matthews after the game. Image: SNS.
Streaky St Johnstone are on the rise again, as Stevie May eyes a strong…
The pressure has been lifted from St Johnstone after Saturday's win. Image: Shutterstock.
ERIC NICOLSON: Don't move the goalposts - staying up is success for St Johnstone…
Stevie May celebrates his winner. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone hero Stevie May is a 'never-say-die' striker who got Saints 'deserved' win…

Most Read

1
Police have cordoned off an area of Benarty Hill. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/Facebook
Body found at Fife beauty spot
2
Council leader John Alexander. Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson.
Council tax: 4.75% rise confirmed for Dundee – How much will you pay?
3
3
Fire engines outside the property in Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper
Fire crews tackle blaze at Perth house
4
Stephen Eighteen Story - CR0039520 - Perth Christmas lights switch-on event 2022 - Picture shows scenes from the event - Main Stage, Tay Street, Perth Saturday 19th November 2022 Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson
List of proposed budget cuts as Perth and Kinross Council plans to axe Christmas…
5
The 204 bus route will no longer be subsidised. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DCThomson.
Funding for five Dundee bus routes scrapped after SNP administration’s budget approved
3
6
Why did Perthshire SNP MSPs vote against backing urgent dualling of A9?
7
Arbroath folk have been stunned by the Porty's sudden closure. Image: Google
Rocketing costs force shutters to come down at popular Arbroath pub
8
Alasdair Morrison denied the breach, claiming he forgot to notify police.
Perthshire paedophile forgot he was on register, then blamed police for his breach
9
One of the Dundee e-bike stations in Albert Square.
Dundee e-bike scheme’s future in doubt as operator starts liquidation process
10
Kelly Somerville.
Fife mum scammed £5k in benefits over 20 months

More from The Courier

To go with story by Chloe Burrell. New art exhibition launches at Dundee?s McManus Gallery. Picture shows; Picture One: Alan Robb (2022-10) Picture Two: Donald Bain (2022-22). N/A. Supplied by Picture One: Cynthia J Robb and Picture Two: The Artist's Estate Date; Unknown
McManus exhibition reveals 'What's New' and showcases last decade of acquisitions
Some of the new pasta dishes that will be available. Image: The Bidge/Rusacks St Andrews
The Bridge at Rusacks St Andrews to be relaunched as Mediterranean restaurant
Eve Muirhead wearing her mask for the opening ceremony. Image: Shutterstock.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Mask pictures after one year gold medal anniversary are a reminder of…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer (left) and new Dunfermline loanee Paul McGowan (right). Images: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer talks Paul McGowan exit and 'crazy' fixture list
Dale Crookshank robbed Sam's Store in Arbroath. Picture: DCT Media
Tomahawk-wielding Arbroath shop raider jailed for two years
Hamid was a hero in Washington DC. Image: Shutterstock
Bill Hamid to Dundee United: Meet the ex-Celtic target and DC United hero ready…
Passengers boarding an Xplore Dundee 5a bus in Dundee city centre.
Xplore Dundee cancels nearly 50 buses: List of affected routes
12
Svetlana Pokhova pictured in Perth High Street. Image: Phil Hannah.
VIDEO: How Perth is helping woman heal after fleeing the 'horror' of Ukraine war
Calum McRoberts would be "devastated" if the Deposit Return Scheme gets pushed back again. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perthshire ghillie leads local litter picker calls to introduce Deposit Return Scheme now
Dundee Ride-On manager Brian Bellman and Peter Docherty, former CEO of Embark Platform, trying out the e-bikes at Dundee Waterfront in November 2021. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee's roads not fit for ill-fated e-bike scheme, say city's cyclists

Editor's Picks

Most Commented