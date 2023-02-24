Actor makes Perth homecoming and tells of being ‘murdered’ in Netflix series The Witcher: Blood Origin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Actor makes Perth homecoming and tells of being ‘murdered’ in Netflix series The Witcher: Blood Origin

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
February 24 2023, 5.53am
Ronan Doyle (left) and Aron Dochard in front of current Perth Youth Theatre members. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Ronan Doyle (left) and Aron Dochard in front of current Perth Youth Theatre members. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Two actors who have appeared on the same episode of a Netflix show have made a return visit to Perth Youth Theatre.

Aron Dochard and Ronan Doyle, both 25, attended the youth theatre while at school.

They each went on to appear in series two, episode two of Netflix prequel The Witcher: Blood Origin, which was released on Christmas Day 2022.

Aron, who studied actor musicianship at Rose Bruford College, played Grella the Greasy Elf.

Aron Dochard playing Grella the Greasy Elf in Netflix prequel The Witcher, Blood Origin. Image: Pam Dochard.

At the beginning of the episode he opened a brothel door and told Meldof, played by Francesca Mills, to get lost – only for her to then murder him.

“The biggest thing I took from it is that I absolutely loved it,” Aron said.

“I had a great time and managed to enjoy the moment.”

Meanwhile Newburgh-raised Ronan, who studied acting and performance at North East Scotland College, played Atta in the episode.

And now they have passed on their advice to budding actors at PYT.

In this article Aron explains how he has made a breakthrough in the competitive world of acting.

World of ‘make-believe’ signified future

Aron grew up in Perth’s Western Edge and was educated at Oakbank Primary School and Morrison’s Academy in Crieff.

When he was young he had an inkling that he wanted to be an actor because he used to play “make-believe”.

“I was convinced I was a dinosaur until I was six,” he joked.

“I did also like being Cilla from the Singing Kettle.”

Aron was inspired by a former teacher to act for a living. Image: Pam Dochard.

At 15 he was encouraged by Hector McMillan, a former teacher and theatre director at Morrison’s, to pursue acting.

Mr McMillan was impressed with Aron’s portrayal of teacher Andrew Crocker-Harris in The Browning Version.

“He had a lot of confidence in me and said I could do it professionally if I wanted to,” Aron said.

“At that age I just thought it was a fun thing to,  but he looked me in the eyes and said it is something I can do.

“From then I was determined to do it.”

Parallels with Ewan McGregor

It was also at the age of 15 that Aron left Perth Youth Theatre, which he had been involved in for the previous four years.

Aron became involved in PYT through his mother Pam, who works for Perth Theatre in media relations.

At the weekly sessions he was taught drama exercises such as improvisation and scenes, which culminated with a performance at the end of each year.

“PYT was incredibly important and I thought it was a brilliant institution when I was there,” he said.

Ewan McGregor is a PYT alumnus who also studied at Morrison’s Academy in Crieff.

Its most famous alumnus is Trainspotting star Ewan McGregor, who also studied at Morrison’s Academy in Crieff.

“At that age you look for people who came from your area who have done it before and he definitely served as an inspiration,” Aron said.

Signing was breakthrough moment

Aron’s career path is very different to those of his siblings.

His brother Angus, 20, is studying economics at university and Cara, 22, is a recent sociology graduate.

Meanwhile Aron did a one-year HNC acting course at New College Lanarkshire in Motherwell.

At 19 he won a coveted place at the Rose Bruford drama school in London. He has lived in the capital ever since.

In his third-year showcase he was spotted by agent Jenny Rhodes, who was working for theatrical agency Shepperd-Fox.

Agents have contacts with casting directors who have contacts with production directors who allocate roles.

So signing for Ms Rhodes was a breakthrough moment.

Medical acting provides income

At the end of 2019 Aron had a role in a production of Peter Pan at Hull Truck Theatre.

He has also played parts in adverts for Jet fuel stations and US gaming company GameStop.

As well as his role in The Witcher: Blood Origin he has a small part in another Netflix production that is still to be released.

Helping Aron financial is casual work in medical roleplay during doctors’ exams.

“I would love to be the lead in Quentin Tarantino’s next epic but the reality is that you have to just make progress,” Aron said.

“You get the walk-on roles and small roles and the more credits you get the more confidence casting directors have in you

“I am happy to play an interesting character like I did in The Witcher.

“I love it whether it has one line or if I am the main character.

“I like pretending to be another person, which sounds pretentious – and probably is.

“In The Witcher I was in a brothel and it was completely different for me.

“I found it freeing and creative – it didn’t matter that I was only in it for a bit.”

Advice is to stay inspired

He says returning to PYT with Ronan was a strange coincidence, given they were both in the same episode of The Witcher.

They met the current members of the group as they rehearsed their production of Brainstorm – a theatrical investigation into how teenagers’ brains work, and why they’re designed by evolution to be the way they are.

Aron and Ronan Doyle at Perth Theatre.  Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Aron admits he is a long way from achieving his career goals in the acting industry.

But he is still well-placed to offer some advice to the latest crop of PYT actors.

“People tell you that being a professional actor is incredibly difficult to do,” he said.

“I echo that but if you know you need to do it you just know.

“For those who want to do it professionally I would say have faith, enjoy it and don’t get bogged down in industry stuff. That’s a big thing I try to avoid.

“There is a lot of stuff on the side of actual acting – such as making money – but if you can stay clear of that and remember why you love it you will be alright.

“As long as you can stay inspired then you will enjoy whatever you do.”

Editor's Picks

