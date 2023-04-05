‘Incredible’ Ryan McGowan makes seamless St Johnstone return

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone defender Ryan McGowan played at the weekend as if he’d been out for nearly three weeks rather than nearly three months.

And manager Callum Davidson believes the Australian international will be a key player for Saints as they seek to put together a strong Premiership finish.

McGowan produced a man of the match performance in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Aberdeen, which was a testament to both his powers of recovery from an injury that first appeared to be season-ending and his qualities as a footballer.

“Ryan had one friendly against St Mirren so to come back in and play the way he did was superb,” said Davidson.

“He showed what he brings to our team and the versatility he adds to the squad is massive for me as the manager.

“He can play on the right in a two, in a three, right-back and in the middle of the park – so he adds so much to the group.

“I thought he handled Duk really well and when we have the ball he steps out to help further up the pitch as well.

“For him to be ruled out with a torn hamstring 10 weeks ago or whatever and be back is incredible and hopefully he’ll have a strong end to the season.”

Another seamless return

Dan Phillips’ St Johnstone first team absence was much shorter than McGowan’s, at just over a month.

But his display against the Dons was also an impressive one.

“It was great to have Dan back and I think he showed why we missed him when he was suspended,” said Davidson.

“I thought he performed really well, especially when you consider the travelling he did to play for Trinidad.

“He had a 14-hour flight to cope with, which is something relatively new to him because he’s only got a few caps.

“So to handle all the travelling, get back to us on Thursday and come straight into the side to play the way he did is great.

“He’s become such an important player for us.”