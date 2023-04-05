‘Incredible’ Ryan McGowan makes seamless St Johnstone return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Incredible’ Ryan McGowan makes seamless St Johnstone return

Callum Davidson feared his Mr Versatile would be out for the season with a torn groin but his powers of recovery have a been a pleasant surprise.

By Eric Nicolson
Ryan McGowan. Image: SNS.
Ryan McGowan. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone defender Ryan McGowan played at the weekend as if he’d been out for nearly three weeks rather than nearly three months.

And manager Callum Davidson believes the Australian international will be a key player for Saints as they seek to put together a strong Premiership finish.

McGowan produced a man of the match performance in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Aberdeen, which was a testament to both his powers of recovery from an injury that first appeared to be season-ending and his qualities as a footballer.

“Ryan had one friendly against St Mirren so to come back in and play the way he did was superb,” said Davidson.

“He showed what he brings to our team and the versatility he adds to the squad is massive for me as the manager.

“He can play on the right in a two, in a three, right-back and in the middle of the park – so he adds so much to the group.

“I thought he handled Duk really well and when we have the ball he steps out to help further up the pitch as well.

“For him to be ruled out with a torn hamstring 10 weeks ago or whatever and be back is incredible and hopefully he’ll have a strong end to the season.”

Another seamless return

Dan Phillips’ St Johnstone first team absence was much shorter than McGowan’s, at just over a month.

But his display against the Dons was also an impressive one.

“It was great to have Dan back and I think he showed why we missed him when he was suspended,” said Davidson.

“I thought he performed really well, especially when you consider the travelling he did to play for Trinidad.

“He had a 14-hour flight to cope with, which is something relatively new to him because he’s only got a few caps.

“So to handle all the travelling, get back to us on Thursday and come straight into the side to play the way he did is great.

“He’s become such an important player for us.”

