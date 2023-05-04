Steven MacLean urges St Johnstone players AND fans to put Dundee United ‘under pressure’ as boss dismisses recent Perth record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Steven MacLean urges St Johnstone players AND fans to put Dundee United ‘under pressure’ as boss dismisses recent Perth record

The McDiarmid Park interim manager is focusing on the here and now.

By Eric Nicolson
Steven MacLean celebrates his most important goal against Dundee United.
Steven MacLean celebrates his most important goal against Dundee United. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone interim manager, Steven MacLean, is unfazed by a recent record of no home wins in six against Dundee United.

When you’ve been part of a Perth team that ended a century-plus drought for a trophy in the biggest fixture the two sides have ever contested, you don’t need to be told about the importance of the here and now and the relative insignificance of history.

“I don’t even look at things like that,” said MacLean on the topic of three defeats and three draws for Saints when United have visited McDiarmid Park over the last eight years.

“I do remember having a good record against them here when I was a player.

“Whatever happened last season, or even this season, doesn’t matter. It’s about now.

“We know they’ve picked up form. Fair play to them.

“But we can only control what we do. We’ll look to implement our style on them.”

MacLean added: “We’re just concentrating on ourselves because it’s in our hands.

“We were good against Hibs and we want to turn that into more positive results at home.

“Let’s build on it and beat United. Let’s create an atmosphere and put them under pressure and see how they like it.

“In the last game here there wasn’t a great deal of football played. There was nothing it really. Tony Watt scored late.

“We want to be on the front foot this time.”

Dundee United fans have become used to seeing Stevie May scoring against them.
Dundee United fans have become used to seeing Stevie May scoring against them. Image: SNS.

Stevie May certainly has good memories of games against United – this season and back in the 2013-14 cup-winning one.

“Mayso is leading from the front for us,” said his old strike-partner.

“His running stats were incredible in the last game and he needs to keep that up.

“He’s set a standard.

“There was the goal and other opportunities. I want him in the box getting on the end of things, being selfish and having shots at goal.”

Fans for life

MacLean wants his players to make new supporters in the ground on Saturday fans for life.

“It’s been great that the club has been round schools to give tickets to kids for this game,” he said. “It will be great to see them here.

“Hopefully we’ll put on a good performance for them and they’ll keep coming back.”

