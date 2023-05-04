Steven MacLean urges St Johnstone players AND fans to put Dundee United ‘under pressure’ as boss dismisses recent Perth record

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone interim manager, Steven MacLean, is unfazed by a recent record of no home wins in six against Dundee United.

When you’ve been part of a Perth team that ended a century-plus drought for a trophy in the biggest fixture the two sides have ever contested, you don’t need to be told about the importance of the here and now and the relative insignificance of history.

“I don’t even look at things like that,” said MacLean on the topic of three defeats and three draws for Saints when United have visited McDiarmid Park over the last eight years.

“I do remember having a good record against them here when I was a player.

“Whatever happened last season, or even this season, doesn’t matter. It’s about now.

“We know they’ve picked up form. Fair play to them.

“But we can only control what we do. We’ll look to implement our style on them.”

MacLean added: “We’re just concentrating on ourselves because it’s in our hands.

“We were good against Hibs and we want to turn that into more positive results at home.

“Let’s build on it and beat United. Let’s create an atmosphere and put them under pressure and see how they like it.

“In the last game here there wasn’t a great deal of football played. There was nothing it really. Tony Watt scored late.

“We want to be on the front foot this time.”

Stevie May certainly has good memories of games against United – this season and back in the 2013-14 cup-winning one.

“Mayso is leading from the front for us,” said his old strike-partner.

“His running stats were incredible in the last game and he needs to keep that up.

“He’s set a standard.

“There was the goal and other opportunities. I want him in the box getting on the end of things, being selfish and having shots at goal.”

Fans for life

MacLean wants his players to make new supporters in the ground on Saturday fans for life.

“It’s been great that the club has been round schools to give tickets to kids for this game,” he said. “It will be great to see them here.

“Hopefully we’ll put on a good performance for them and they’ll keep coming back.”