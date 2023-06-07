Jez Moxey: Who is hugely experienced football executive tasked with finding buyer for St Johnstone?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Jez Moxey: Who is hugely experienced football executive tasked with finding buyer for St Johnstone?

The 60-year-old, who started his career in Scotland, is seeking to secure a sale worth over £10 million.

Is there a buyer for St Johnstone that Jez Moxey can find?
Is there a buyer for St Johnstone that Jez Moxey can find? Image: Shutterstock.
By Eric Nicolson

Jez Moxey is a well-known figure in the football world.

Now that he’s given his first interview outlining his role in overseeing the sale of St Johnstone, he’s certainly going to be a very important one in the world of Perth supporters.

Courier Sport looks into Moxey’s career so far to provide a deeper insight.

A different ball game

Moxey’s first involvement in sports adminstration wasn’t football.

It was the game he played as a boy, basketball.

Back in 1989 he was hired by David Murray as general manager of the Rangers basketball franchise.

Murray was starting out at Ibrox and fancied the idea of buying a team to compete in the British league.

The experiment didn’t last long – mainly as a result of small crowds – despite the fact Rangers were league champions in their one and only season.

A career in football begins

Murray’s basketball dream may have died a quick death but he stayed north of the border as a sporting general manager.

From 1990 to 1995, Moxey, who was briefly a football agent, had the same job title at Partick Thistle Football Club.

He was appointed on the back of boardroom changes and, after John Lambie led the team into the top flight in 1992, Thistle actually started making money.

It wasn’t until after his departure that the Jags were relegated and suffered grim consequences.

On the rise down south

Some off-field careers and reputations were ruined at Firhill in the 90s but Moxey’s wasn’t one of them.

His next five years were spent as the chief executive of Stoke City, a significant job upgrade.

Moxey was responsible for the construction of, and move to, the Britannia Stadium.

It was in the West Midlands that he first became involved in a club sale, leading the negotiations that saw an Icelandic consortium purchase a controlling interest in Stoke.

Wolves

If there’s one club Moxey is synonymous with above others, it’s Wolverhampton Wanderers.

In his 16 years as chief executive at Molineux, Wolves were twice promoted to the Premier League.

Perceived under-investment on the playing squad didn’t help his popularity in the stands, mind you.

Moxey departed after the club was sold by businessman Steve Morgan to Chinese investors, Fosun under his watch.

Less than a year in an equivalent role at Norwich City – where there was a reported breakdown in relations with majority shareholder, Delia Smith – has been followed by several seasons as a non-executive director at Burton Albion.

Qualified for the McDiarmid Park job

Sacking managers and building stadia over the last couple of decades aren’t of great interest or relevance to St Johnstone supporters in the here and now.

Moxey’s extensive experience in how to sell a football club certainly is, though.

Saints are in the hands of an operator with vast knowledge in this field.

In his role as head of sport team mergers and acquisitions at General Sports Worldwide, Moxey believes is well placed to be the middle-man Saints and the Brown family need.

By successfully brokering the Wolves deal, Moxey displayed an expertise in whittling down the list of interested parties to those who could actually do a deal.

In 2021, he told The Athletic: “We are sports executives, we know what the pitfalls are and we know what makes a good owner.

“When Steve put Wolves up for sale we had expressions of interest from 86 parties but when we examined them – and we checked all of them out – we found that only three of those could actually do the deal.

“Most of the rest were complete timewasters. That happens all the time. Clubs often get frustrated and end up not knowing who to trust.

“There are a lot of owners who are desperate to sell but don’t know how to get out. They are rightly worried about their legacy and don’t want to sell to someone who will just ruin it.

“This is why the first conversation you must have is, ‘Why do you want to buy a football club?’ For some, it’s all about their ego and the bright lights. That’s fine, but be honest. Can you afford it? The question should not be, ‘Can you buy it?’, it should be, ‘Can you run it?’”

St Johnstone have put their trust in Moxey. Will he become a significant name in the club’s history by securing new and suitable owners?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from St Johnstone FC

Remi Matthews.
Remi Matthews 'already missing' St Johnstone as goalkeeper gives 'never say never' return message
David Wotherspoon in action for Canada.
Former St Johnstone star David Wotherspoon selected for Canada squad
The Viaplay Cup.
Dundee, Dundee United and St Johnstone discover League Cup seedings ahead of group stage…
Jez Moxey has been tasked with selling St Johnstone.
St Johnstone £10 million sale in hands of former Wolves and Norwich City CEO…
Michael O'Halloran might get a chance for a final farewell in David Wotherspoon's testimonial.
Michael O'Halloran hopes for one final St Johnstone farewell
Callumn Morrison, Scott Tiffoney, Jay Henderson and Matty Kennedy - could one of them end up at St Johnstone?
5 wingers St Johnstone could target, including two Perth old boys, a play-off star…
Derek McInnes will work alongside Paul Sheerin and Alan Archibald next season.
Derek McInnes promotes former St Johnstone hero Paul Sheerin and adds an ex-Dundee United…
Ross Sinclair in action for St Johnstone.
Ross Sinclair backed to be St Johnstone number 1 by Montrose star
Robbie Deas has signed for Kilmarnock.
One-time St Johnstone transfer target Robbie Deas signs for Kilmarnock from ICT
Stevie May and Nicky Clark celebrate iconic St Johnstone goals.
Best St Johnstone moments of the 2022/23 season including goal, assist, tackle, skill and…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]