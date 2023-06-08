St Johnstone learn Viaplay Cup group fate, with Ayr United among their 4 opponents

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone will face Ayr United, Alloa Athletic, Stirling Albion and Stenhousemuir in their League Cup group next month.

Saints exited last year’s competition at that stage of the competition but will have high hopes of progressing to the knock-out rounds this time around.

Ayr finished second in the Championship, with Alloa fourth in League One.

Stirling were the League Two champions, while Stenhousemuir are the weakest opponent on paper having placed sixth in the bottom division of the SPFL.

The dates for the matches are –

MD1: Weekend of July 15/16

MD2: Midweek of July 18/19

MD3: Weekend of July 22/23

MD4: Midweek of July 25/26

MD5: Weekend of July 29/30

Second round

Weekend of August 19/20

Quarter-finals

Midweek of September 26-28

Semi-finals

Weekend of November 4/5

Final

Sunday December 17