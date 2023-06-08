Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
St Johnstone learn Viaplay Cup group fate, with Ayr United among their 4 opponents

The matches begin in just over a month.

By Eric Nicolson
Steven MacLean will have high hopes in the League Cup. Images: SNS.

St Johnstone will face Ayr United, Alloa Athletic, Stirling Albion and Stenhousemuir in their League Cup group next month.

Saints exited last year’s competition at that stage of the competition but will have high hopes of progressing to the knock-out rounds this time around.

Ayr finished second in the Championship, with Alloa fourth in League One.

Stirling were the League Two champions, while Stenhousemuir are the weakest opponent on paper having placed sixth in the bottom division of the SPFL.

The dates for the matches  are –

MD1: Weekend of July 15/16
MD2: Midweek of July 18/19
MD3: Weekend of July 22/23
MD4: Midweek of July 25/26
MD5: Weekend of July 29/30

Second round
Weekend of August 19/20

Quarter-finals
Midweek of September 26-28

Semi-finals
Weekend of November 4/5

Final
Sunday December 17

