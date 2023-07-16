Stenhousemuir star Euan O’Reilly on feeling of scoring winner against boyhood heroes St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Stenhousemuir star Euan O’Reilly on feeling of scoring winner against boyhood heroes St Johnstone

The 23-year was on the books with Saints before being released following injury problems.

By Eric Nicolson
Stenhousemuir's Euan O'Reilly celebrates after scoring against St Johnstone.
Stenhousemuir's Euan O'Reilly celebrates after scoring against St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

Euan O’Reilly never found out what it feels like to score a winning goal for St Johnstone.

But scoring the winning goal against his boyhood team was a footballing dream come true.

The forward who used to collect pictures of McDiarmid Park heroes as a youngster before being signed by Saints was Stenhousemuir’s star man in the shock 1-0 weekend victory for the League Two side.

O’Reilly had no axe to grind after being released on the back of an injury-plagued couple of years with the Perth club.

However his Saints connections did add to the Viaplay Cup giant-killing emotions at Ochilview.

“My head just went mental, I was buzzing,” he said. “All my family were here, a few friends as well – some are Saints fans so it might be bitter-sweet for them.

Stenhousemuir's Euan O'Reilly scores against St Johnstone.
Stenhousemuir’s Euan O’Reilly scores. Image: SNS.

“There are quite a lot of people still at St Johnstone from my time at the club.

“Liam Craig was a big influence on me. I had quite a few injuries so the senior players like him, Steven MacLean, Brian Easton, Steven Anderson were really good.

“They could see a young player feeling a bit down and helped keep you positive.

“Before that I was a fan. Growing up I went lots. I got my picture taken with Derek McInnes.

“I used to do Saturday morning training – the community stuff with Atholl Henderson.

“My fridge is still full of Danny Grainger, Jody Morris and Collin Samuel pictures! Nah, I ripped them all down as soon as I left the club!”

O’Reilly added: “I’m good mates with Ross Sinclair, so he will be gutted at the result. And Cammy Ballantyne is the same age as me. I’ll chat to them at some point.

“It was extra special being the winning goal. When I was taken off I was thinking: ‘Please hold on lads, please’.

“We got the game-plan down to a tee and we knew if we defended well enough, we could get them on the counter-attack.”

Full-time hopes

O’Reilly’s finish was superb from an acute angle and there was a direct run into the box, taking on two defenders, in the first half that also showcased the talent that had Tommy Wright predicting a possible first team breakthrough for the Auchterarder boy in the summer of 2017.

“That pre-season I was doing really well,” he recalled. “I came on in the Sunderland game when Spoony scored two.

“I thought I might have a chance of getting on the bench and playing a couple of times that season.

“I was in a few squads but by November I was 17-and-a-half and I felt I was done. It was my groins and my pubic symphysis.

“Eventually I went for cortisone injections and got an operation the club paid for.

“I was looked after well and I hadn’t played for two years when I was released. They couldn’t have given out a contract.

“I’m at university just now, studying business management. I was full-time for three years at St Johnstone and a year at Airdrie.

“I could have stayed full-time but I felt the age that I was, going back to uni would be a good idea.

“I’m half-way through that, with two years left. I’ve a contract for the next two seasons here as well.

“I’m 23, still young enough to go full-time again. I have ambitions to go League One, Championship, hopefully Premiership at some point as well.”

More from St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean at full-time on Saturday.
ERIC NICOLSON: St Johnstone need bold and brave not timorous and torpid (and new…
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean. Image: SNS.
'Livid' St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean reveals two signings 'done' as 'soft' side lose…
Stenhousemuir's Euan O'Reilly scores against St Johnstone.
St Johnstone suffer Stenhousemuir nightmare and lose 1-0 in Viaplay Cup opener
Steven MacLean on the touchline last weekend.
Steven MacLean setting new standards at St Johnstone as captain reveals 'thick skin' warning…
Dimitar Mitov is looking forward to St Johnstone switch. Image: PA
New St Johnstone keeper Dimitar Mitov says Perth move is 'challenge I couldn't turn…
Paul Mathers, pictured after joining St Johnstone in 2015
Dundee United appoint ex Dundee and St Johnstone man as new goalkeeping coach as…
St Johnstone's Jackson Mylchreest celebrates as he makes it 2-0 at East Fife.
St Johnstone field loan enquiries as Perth starlets light up pre-season
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean knows he needs new signings. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Steven MacLean makes pre-Viaplay Cup signings admission as St Johnstone boss spells out goalkeeping…
Aziz Behich and David Wotherspoon, representing Dundee United and St Johnstone
Dundee United and St Johnstone bank six-figure fees as World Cup windfalls drop
Ali Crawford celebrates putting St Johnstone 1-0 up on East Fife. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Ali Crawford: I'm back at St Johnstone to fight for my place