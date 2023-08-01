Theo Bair: Motherwell sign former St Johnstone striker on 2-year deal

Former St Johnstone striker, Theo Bair, has signed for Motherwell.

The Canadian forward left Perth in the summer, with a year still left on his contract.

And in an unexpected twist, Bair, who only scored one goal for Saints in a season-and-a-half, has returned to Scotland with their Premiership rivals on a two-year deal.

Welcome to ML1 🐻 Say hello to our latest summer recruit.@ttbair — Motherwell FC (@MotherwellFC) August 1, 2023

“Theo is someone who I feel will add to our project here,” said Fir Park manager, Stuart Kettlewell.

“He has experience of playing in the league but more importantly, he is only 23-years-old. I feel he has plenty room for development and that is something we should be excited about.

“I’ve been vocal about wanting to improve our options up top and Theo fits the bill for that.”