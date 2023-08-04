St Johnstone set to sign MK Dons and Wales midfielder Matt Smith

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone set to sign MK Dons and Wales midfielder Matt Smith

The 23-year-old has 19 caps for his country and was selected for the World Cup.

By Eric Nicolson
Matt Smith in action for MK Dons.
Matt Smith in action for MK Dons. Image: Shutterstock.

St Johnstone are set to sign Wales international central midfielder, Matt Smith.

The 23-year-old has a year left on his contract with MK Dons but Courier Sport understands their manager, Graham Alexander, is open to letting him leave.

And Saints are keen to snap him up on a permanent deal.

Smith spent several years in the Manchester City academy before embarking upon a successful season on loan in the Netherlands with FC Twente.

Several stints in the English lower leagues followed – at QPR, Charlton Athletic, Doncaster Rovers and Hull City.

While at MK Dons he was selected for the Wales World Cup squad and he was also at the last European Championships.

Saints hope to sign Smith on a two-year deal, as manager Steven MacLean’s recruitment drive picks up pace.

Dimitar Mitov, Luke Jephcott, Sam McClelland and Oludare Olufunwa have all signed, although the paperwork on Olufunwa’s move has yet to come through.

More from St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean.
Steven MacLean told by a mate he is favourite to be sacked first -…
Ernaldo Krasniqi.
St Johnstone may arrange trial game for Albanian midfielder after training spell at McDiarmid…
Dave Mackay and James McPake are looking to add David Wotherspoon to their Dunfermline squad. Images: SNS and Craig Brown/DAFC.
James McPake confirms approach for ex-St Johnstone star David Wotherspoon
New St Johnstone defender, Sam McClelland.
St Johnstone confirm Sam McClelland has signed 2-year deal as former Chelsea man aims…
St Johnstone fans will be needed this season.
St Johnstone 2023/24 preview and predictions: Staying up has never been more challenging but…
Tommy Wright and new St Johnstone signing, Sam McClelland.
Tommy Wright revealed as St Johnstone and Sam McClelland matchmaker
David Wotherspoon could be on the verge of a move to Dunfermline. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline offer contract to St Johnstone legend David Wotherspoon
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean.
St Johnstone are 'in the trenches' as Steven MacLean makes Premiership pledge
St Johnstone's latest signing Oludare Olufunwa.
Oludare Olufunwa: St Johnstone sign former Liverpool and Southampton defender on two-year deal
Steven MacLean, Jim Goodwin and Tony Docherty are about to lead their teams into a new league season.
PODCAST: Season preview - how well equipped are St Johnstone, Dundee and United for…

Conversation