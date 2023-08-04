St Johnstone set to sign MK Dons and Wales midfielder Matt Smith

St Johnstone are set to sign Wales international central midfielder, Matt Smith.

The 23-year-old has a year left on his contract with MK Dons but Courier Sport understands their manager, Graham Alexander, is open to letting him leave.

And Saints are keen to snap him up on a permanent deal.

Smith spent several years in the Manchester City academy before embarking upon a successful season on loan in the Netherlands with FC Twente.

Several stints in the English lower leagues followed – at QPR, Charlton Athletic, Doncaster Rovers and Hull City.

Doncaster Rovers midfielder Matt Smith produces pass of the season contender against AFC Wimbledon Gets better with every rewatch 🔥pic.twitter.com/k343DjT52j — Thick Accent (@ThickAccentCom) January 27, 2021

While at MK Dons he was selected for the Wales World Cup squad and he was also at the last European Championships.

Saints hope to sign Smith on a two-year deal, as manager Steven MacLean’s recruitment drive picks up pace.

Dimitar Mitov, Luke Jephcott, Sam McClelland and Oludare Olufunwa have all signed, although the paperwork on Olufunwa’s move has yet to come through.