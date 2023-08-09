New St Johnstone playmaker Matt Smith will take risks on the ball unlike many midfielders, says Steven MacLean

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone FC

New St Johnstone playmaker Matt Smith will take risks on the ball unlike many midfielders, says Steven MacLean

The 23-year-old won't play it safe.

By Eric Nicolson
New St Johnstone midfielder Matt Smith playing for Wales against Albania.
New St Johnstone midfielder Matt Smith playing for Wales against Albania. Image: Shutterstock.

New St Johnstone signing, Matt Smith’s eye for a killer pass sets him apart from a lot of young midfielders, according to Steven MacLean.

Sideways and backwards might keep individual stats high for footballers in the modern game.

But it’s the Welsh international’s willingness to think ‘big risk, big reward’ that attracted MacLean when he found out MK Dons would be willing to let him move on.

“You just need to look at the clubs he’s been at and the number of caps he’s earned already for Wales to know that he’s got really good pedigree,” said the Perth boss.

“And he’s played a lot of games at a good level.

“He passes the ball forward. He’s always got an eye on trying to unlock defences.

“That’s something a lot of young midfielders don’t do these days.

“We’ll get a good look at him this week because he only trained with us on Friday.

“He played in a bounce game on Monday, which was good for us to get more of a look at where he’s at and for him to see how we want to play.”

The end of the road at MK Dons

MK Dons manager, Graham Alexander admitted Smith was a man in demand with a year left on his contract.

And MacLean is hoping that McDiarmid Park will be the perfect environment to get the best out of the 23-year-old, who spent nearly a decade with Manchester City and has won a title in the Netherlands. 

“Sometimes players don’t suit certain teams and the way a manager wants to play,” he said.

“We want to get him back to the level he was performing at to get into his national team and go to the World Cup.”

